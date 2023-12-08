Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Four players ruled out for divisional battle against the Buccaneers 

David Onyemata, Nate Landman, Kaleb McGary and LaCale London to miss the Week 14 game. 

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 01:10 PM Updated: Dec 08, 2023 at 12:18 PM
by Amna Subhan & Tori McElhaney

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Inside linebacker Nate Landman (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), defensive linemen David Onyemata (ankle) and LaCale London (knee) have been ruled out for the Falcons' pivotal divisional matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Landman, McGary and Onyemata did not participate in practice all week. All three sustained injuries in the Falcons' Week 13 game last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. London was listed as a full participant each session after the defensive end was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, there were five Falcons players listed as questionable for Sunday.

Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion), Jeff Okudah (ankle) and Mike Hughes (hand) are questionable. Terrell was a full participant Friday after only practicing as a limited participant in a yellow non-contact jersey earlier in the week. He has been working through the league's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game with a concussion. Arthur Smith said the Falcons will make a decision on Terrell after talking to medical professionals on Saturday. 

Okudah returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. Hughes was inactive for the Falcons last game with injury, but was a full participant all week.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were also questionable. Hollins missed Atlanta's last three contests with his injury, but fully participated in practice all week. Dalman was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Click here to view all the game designations for both the Falcons and Bucs. Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.

Week 14 Practice | 12.07.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Gatorade's Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Bijan Robinson #7, wearing cleats with a design, during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Bijan Robinson #7, wearing cleats with a design, during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Detail view as Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 works with the JUGS machine during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Detail view as Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 works with the JUGS machine during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

