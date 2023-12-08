Falcons injury report: Four players ruled out for divisional battle against the Buccaneers 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Inside linebacker Nate Landman (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), defensive linemen David Onyemata (ankle) and LaCale London (knee) have been ruled out for the Falcons' pivotal divisional matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Landman, McGary and Onyemata did not participate in practice all week. All three sustained injuries in the Falcons' Week 13 game last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. London was listed as a full participant each session after the defensive end was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, there were five Falcons players listed as questionable for Sunday.

Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion), Jeff Okudah (ankle) and Mike Hughes (hand) are questionable. Terrell was a full participant Friday after only practicing as a limited participant in a yellow non-contact jersey earlier in the week. He has been working through the league's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game with a concussion. Arthur Smith said the Falcons will make a decision on Terrell after talking to medical professionals on Saturday.

Okudah returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. Hughes was inactive for the Falcons last game with injury, but was a full participant all week.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were also questionable. Hollins missed Atlanta's last three contests with his injury, but fully participated in practice all week. Dalman was limited on Thursday and Friday.