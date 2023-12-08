Who will win in Week 14, Falcons or Buccaneers? Expert Picks

The Falcons meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in a critical battle for the division.
Atlanta (6-6 overall, 3-0 NFC South) is one of the only three teams in the NFL to remain perfect against divisional opponents through Week 14. Though, the Bucs are right behind them at 2-1 in the division and 5-7 overall.
If the Falcons can get this win, they'll create serious distance between them in the playoff chase and they'd stack their third win in a row for the first time since 2019.
In the last go-round, the experts almost exclusively chose the Falcons to win. This week the consensus is much more split on who will come out on top. Let's take a look at the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Buccaneers
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Buccaneers
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Bucs match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 14.