Who will win in Week 14, Falcons or Buccaneers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Bucs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday

Dec 08, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in a critical battle for the division.

Atlanta (6-6 overall, 3-0 NFC South) is one of the only three teams in the NFL to remain perfect against divisional opponents through Week 14. Though, the Bucs are right behind them at 2-1 in the division and 5-7 overall.

If the Falcons can get this win, they'll create serious distance between them in the playoff chase and they'd stack their third win in a row for the first time since 2019.

In the last go-round, the experts almost exclusively chose the Falcons to win. This week the consensus is much more split on who will come out on top. Let's take a look at the full picks below:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Buccaneers
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Buccaneers
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Buccaneers
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Buccaneers
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Related Links

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Bucs

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Bucs match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 14.

TT_1206
1 / 22
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
2 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta Falcons running back Rodney Thomas #20 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Rodney Thomas #20 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
10 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
11 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ricky Reynolds (29) breaks up an Atlanta Falcons Bobby Hebert pass in the end zone to wide receiver Andre Rison (80) in the fourth quarter of play at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Oct. 31, 1993. The Falcons gave up numerous 4th quarter scoring opportunities in their 31-24 loss to the Bucs. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
12 / 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ricky Reynolds (29) breaks up an Atlanta Falcons Bobby Hebert pass in the end zone to wide receiver Andre Rison (80) in the fourth quarter of play at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Oct. 31, 1993. The Falcons gave up numerous 4th quarter scoring opportunities in their 31-24 loss to the Bucs. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
15 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with team members against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
16 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with team members against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Bucs317
18 / 22
Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo, left, celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with Austin Hooper during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo, left, celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with Austin Hooper during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Shawn Swayda #93 during a game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.
21 / 22

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Shawn Swayda #93 during a game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.

© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is knocked out of bounds, short of the goal line, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Adarius Glanton (53) and cornerback Ryan Smith (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
22 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is knocked out of bounds, short of the goal line, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Adarius Glanton (53) and cornerback Ryan Smith (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Clark Phillips III an example of how the Falcons develop depth in preparation for times of crisis

Atlanta ruled four players out, designated five others questionable ahead of major NFC South clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Falcons injury report: Four players ruled out for divisional battle against the Buccaneers 

David Onyemata, Nate Landman, Kaleb McGary and LaCale London to miss the Week 14 game. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Rookie 1,000-yard club, dominant run defense and Younghoe Koo

The Falcons will have the opportunity to reach the postseason for the first time in the last six seasons, but they'll need to close out the season strong.
news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Ryan Nielsen and the Falcons defense surge, plus Justin Fields

We get into running back workloads and why the defense may have turned a corner in this Friday mailbag. 
news

Lasting legacy: A glimpse into the Abernathy family quest to restore history

As the grandson of Rev. Dr. Ralph David Abernathy Sr., Falcons safety Micah Abernathy uses his NFL platform to shine a light on the legacy of his family. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata and more as Buccaneers practice week continues 

Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata, Nate Landman and Kaleb McGary were absent from Thursday's practice 
news

Analysis: How the Falcons and Buccaneers have fared since their Week 7 contest and what that means for Sunday's rematch

The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers back in Week 7 thanks to a game-winning field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 14 game
news

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Falcons won their first NFC championship

Watch Part II of an exclusive conversation with the 1998 Falcons players as they look back at their historic season 25 years later. 
news

Falcons injury report: Six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice as Buccaneers prep week begins

Nate Landman (knee) and Kaleb McGary (knee) who sustained injuries in the Falcons last game were among the six held out of practice. 
news

Analysis: How the defense has performed without lineman Grady Jarrett — and who has stepped up

For the last five games, the Falcons have been without defensive lineman Grady Jarrett really since they drafted him in 2015.

Top News

Clark Phillips III an example of how the Falcons develop depth in preparation for times of crisis

Falcons injury report: Four players ruled out for divisional battle against the Buccaneers 

How to vote your favorite Falcons into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Lasting legacy: A glimpse into the Abernathy family quest to restore history

Advertising