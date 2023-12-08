Nerdy Birds: Rookie 1,000-yard club, dominant run defense and Younghoe Koo

Roadblock

Clichés and coach-speak have become common around the NFL regardless of whether you are speaking at the podium after a game like a head coach, going back and forth with your friends in the group chat or tweeting hot takes into the void. Maybe they've lost some pop in the take economy but sometimes those clichés contain some truth. That a defense has to stop the run is one of those truisms.

Struggles stopping the run hits like a series of body blows. Steadily surrender 4-, 5-, 6-yard runs and suddenly you find yourself having to change things up. Dedicating more resources to it can lead to a situation when the uppercut comes in an explosive play or back-breaking touchdown. You have to find ways to stop the run and you have to do it without overcommitting or pulling resources away from other areas. Fortunately for the Falcons, they have consistently found ways to limit opponents in the run game this season.

The Falcons have been the best run defense in the NFC this season by EPA per carry (-0.17) and defensive success rate (64.7%). The Falcons rank second overall in EPA per carry behind New England (-0.20) and third in success rate, trailing the Patriots (68.5%) and Browns (65%). Atlanta has allowed just 3.9 yards per carry on 329 rushing attempts this season and just four touchdowns on the ground. According to Next Gen Stats, the Falcons have limited opponents to minus-86 yards over expectation, which ranks fifth in the NFL this season, and minus-6 first downs over expectation. Atlanta also ranks seventh in the NFL in ESPN's run stop win rate (32%).