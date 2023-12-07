Lasting legacy: A glimpse into the Abernathy family quest to restore history

While all of this was happening, Micah Abernathy watched in the wings as his mom worked towards her goal as he worked towards his.

As he stood in the restored sanctuary on a rainy day in December, his mom by his side, Micah Abernathy couldn't help but feel humbled. Not just by the history of this place but by the work done by his mom to restore it.

The youngest of this generation, Micah Abernathy spent the least amount of time with his grandmother and father. His grandfather passed away well before he was born. The restoration of the church is Annette Abernathy's way of connecting her youngest son to his history and family legacy.

"Not knowing his grandfather or hearing his grandfather's life legacy from his grandfather's voice, I feel like I am giving him that voice," Annette Abernathy said. "... I've been trying to get him caught up on all of that. His focus has been so much on career, on school and football, that he kind of moved away and gravitated to other interests, so it's bringing him back into the fold so he understands who he is, who he represents and what his expectation should be not just from an athletic perspective but from a community perspective, from a spiritual perspective."

None of this is lost on Micah Abernathy, who bears the family name on the back of his Atlanta Falcons jersey as he runs out of a smoke-filled tunnel in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sundays. Even as he makes his way through his NFL journey, he would never forget where he got his start. It's why he chose to honor his family and his mother's work by wearing cleats illustrated to represent the Abernathy Center when the Falcons played the Jets for My Cause My Cleats week in the NFL on Dec. 3.

To represent and honor his family on a national stage? That was an easy decision.