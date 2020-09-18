Falcons-Cowboys preview: Did Los Angeles provide blueprint for beating Dallas?

Raheem Morris explains challenge Cowboys pose

The Falcons failed to contain Russell Wilson in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, something that defensive coordinator Raheem Morris pinned on himself. Despite scoring just 17 points in their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas has plenty of offensive firepower at its disposal. With another challenge ahead for Atlanta's defense, Matt Tabeek wrote about Morris taking ownership of his unit's performance in Week 1 and how they are preparing to face the Cowboys this weekend.

"You know, when you talk about Dallas, you're talking about some guys who have some real talent," Morris said. "On the outside, both at running back, both outside at the wide receiver standpoint; they can get the ball anywhere. Their quarterback is a very good player. He's able to do some of the same things that these guys did to us last week if you allow them to. And he can absolutely beat you with his arm; he's a good football player as well.

"When Zeke (Elliott) gets the ball in space, he's a problem. When all these receivers get the ball in space, they're a problem. So, you've got to limit space, get some tackles, get some population to the ball, and run there as hard as you can …"

Behind Enemy Lines: Great matchup for Falcons receivers

Julio Jones is currently the NFL's leading receiver after gaining 157 yards against the Seahawks. He's far from alone, however, as three of the six most productive receivers in the league after one week reside on the Falcons' roster. Calvin Ridley is fourth in the NFL with 130 receiving yards and tied for the league lead with two touchdown catches, and Russell Gage is currently sixth with 114 yards. David Helman of DallasCowboys.com provided a preview of what the Falcons will face when they play Dallas, and he believes this is a very good matchup for Atlanta's three talented receivers.