Hayden Hurst donates $3,000 for dog's emergency surgery

Gillespie, who is the sports director at ABC Columbia, adopted the 8-year-old Golden Irish more than four years ago, saving Wilbur from a local five-day kill shelter on his fourth day. He and his girlfriend, Caroline, first noticed Wilbur feeling sick on Saturday evening.

After Wilbur showed no signs of improvement the following morning, the couple decided to take him in to be examined by a veterinarian. The conclusion was made that Wilbur had a blockage in his intestines and could die without surgery. Doing so, however, would be expensive and require Wilbur staying several extra days under the eye of a medical professional after the surgery.

The estimate? $4,000, and that total didn't include what it would cost for Wilbur to stay at the hospital after the surgery.

"I've got three different credit cards, and I was basically shuffling through my wallet being like, 'Here, you can try this one. Oh, no, it didn't work? Well, why don't you put $500 on that.'" Gillespie said. "It was just really stressful, honestly. In every single regard."

At Caroline's recommendation, the couple set up a GoFundMe account for $5,000 to help try to put a dent in the cost of Wilbur's surgery.

Donations quickly began to come in, but they were still $3,000 short on Tuesday morning. That's when Hurst stepped in.

"I woke up to a text from Caroline, and she was like, 'You'll never believe this.' I said, 'What?' She said, 'Hayden Hurst just donated $3,000.' And, I said, 'Is he in any way related to Hayden Hurst who plays for the Falcons, who I used to cover at South Carolina?' Lo and behold, it was Hayden Hurst."