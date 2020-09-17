Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Julio Jones needs just three catches on Sunday to surpass Roddy White, his mentor and close friend, as the franchise's receptions leader. Jones is two catches away from tying White's record of 808 catches. Entering Week 2, Jones has caught 806 passes.

White and Jones played together from 2011-15 and share a special bond. When Jones was drafted in 2011, it was White who took him under his wing and showed him how to become a professional. The two wide receivers consider themselves "brothers" and still remain close.

"It's a great achievement and a great accomplishment to be mentioned because Roddy kind of taught me the game early in my career," Jones said. "Being able to put up numbers the way he put up numbers, having the ability to surpass him is nothing but love on both ends. Being mentioned in the same sentence as Roddy White, what he stands for as an Atlanta Falcon, what he did here for 11 years."

After 11 seasons in Atlanta, White was inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor in December of the 2019 season. The four-time Pro Bowler was among the 130 modern-era nominees for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class revealed yesterday.

Jones currently leads the NFL in receiving yards currently with 157 through the first week of the season.

On first road matchup with the Cowboys

The Falcons will be searching for their first win in Dallas and if Jones is able to have a big day, Atlanta has a better chance to come out AT&T Stadium with a win.

Jones certainly has the leg up on the Cowboys' young secondary. Trevon Diggs, Dallas' second-round pick, will be tasked with slowing the seven-time Pro Bowler down. Diggs and Anthony Brown will start at cornerback for the Cowboys.

"Hopefully I can get some man-to-man (coverage), go out here and take advantage of some opportunities," Jones said. "Us as an offense, I'm looking for us to go out there and get off to a fast start. Play the style of ball we know how to play, eliminate mental errors and go out there and play for one another."