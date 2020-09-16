Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame

After 11 seasons with the Falcons, White retired as the most accomplished wide receiver in the franchise's history

Sep 16, 2020 at 05:07 PM
Will McFadden

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 130 modern-era nominees for the 2021 class on Wednesday. Among those nominees were 14 players eligible for the first time, a group that included Atlanta Falcons lifer Roddy White.

After 11 seasons with the Falcons, White retired as the most accomplished wide receiver in the franchise's history. A four-time Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro in 2010, White was among the top receivers in the NFL for much of his career. The former 2005 first-round draft pick spent his career in Atlanta and was part of the most successful stretch the organization has ever seen.

What wasn't just along for the ride during that stretch, however, he was one of the players driving the bus for nearly every one of the Falcons' successful seasons during his time with the franchise. His career-best year came in 2010, when he helped Atlanta to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That year, White led the NFL with 115 receptions for 1,389 yards and 10 touchdowns.

During his career, White caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor during the 2019 season and is now eligible for permanent enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

