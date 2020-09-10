Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs hold top spot, Falcons move closer to top 10

We're about to (FINALLY!) play some actual contact football this week – and the good news is that the games will count in the standings. Whether there are some fans or no fans in NFL stadiums initially because of the global pandemic, we'll at least be able to watch the games on TV. And what a sight for sore eyes it'll be.

The first game of 2020 is Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play host the Houston Texans. Speaking of the Chiefs, they kick off my 2020 Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings in the top spot – and I think they'll be keeping that seat warm quite a bit this season.

As far as the biggest movers since the last set of rankings (May 1 following the NFL Draft and free agency), the Dallas Cowboys jump six spots – from No. 11 to the fifth spot. The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions both moved up five spots heading into Week 1.

The Atlanta Falcons are two spots out of the top 10 right now after moving up a couple spots. I really liked the Falcons' offseason moves – trading for Hayden Hurst, and then signing Dante Fowler and Todd Gurley in free agency. While I think the majority of Falcons' draft picks will impact this team as the season moves on, first-round pick A.J. Terrell looks like he will make an immediate difference in that secondary.