Once teammates, Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott fulfilling their NFL dreams 

Although they'll be competing against one another, the level of respect and admiration these two have for one another will be on display. In many ways, Elliott has been a source of inspiration for Oluokun as he's navigated through his NFL career.

"He's definitely an inspiration to me in getting to the league," Oluokun said of Elliott. "He went through it first. So, if he could do it then I could do it. This is always a matchup I'm going to look forward to going against in these years coming up."

The Cowboys and Falcons will both be searching for their first win of the season and there's an immense amount of pressure for both clubs heading into this game. Oluokun will have to play to well again to help Atlanta's defense shut Elliott and Dallas' run game down. Elliott is coming off a strong Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Rams where he amassed 127 total yards of offense and a touchdown.

When the final whistle blows on Sunday, regardless of what the score is, Elliott and Oluokun will leave knowing they're continuing to live out their dreams and making memories together.