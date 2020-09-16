Matt Ryan: Russell Gage exceeding expectations, keys to handling Cowboys pass rush 

Sep 16, 2020 at 05:07 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Despite losing their season-opener to the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan saw a lot of positives from the offensive unit when he went back and watched the game tape on Monday morning.

One of those positives? The play of Russell Gage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gage, 24, was targeted 12 times and caught nine passes for 114 yards in the 38-25 loss. Fellow wide receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley also had big days. The Falcons made NFL history with the play of these three offensive weapons. According to

Elias Sports Bureau, this was the first time a team had three players with 9 catches and 100 yards in the same game.

Expect Gage to continue to be a player Ryan and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter rely on moving forward.

"He was always a guy that we thought had a lot of talent," Ryan said. "He had the opportunity to being behind Mohamed Sanu for a year and a half which to me I think really helped him develop and learn. Mohamed was a really good tutor for him at the slot position. You're always unsure when the guy gets his opportunity if he's going to be able to handle that role and do it week in and week out. He's certainly exceeded expectations; he's played extremely well for us. I thought he played one of his nest games for us this past week. That's going to serve us well moving forward because he's a great outlet for us in the middle of the field with two really exceptional players on the outside at wide receiver as well."

Falcons need a plan for the Cowboys pass rush

The strength of the Cowboys' defense for the last few years has been the play of their defensive line, led by Demarcus Lawrence. The unit also added former Falcon Dontari Poe this offseason to pair with Trysten Hill at defensive tackle. Defensive end Tyrone Crawford has recorded 23 sacks in eight-year career.

Dallas' defensive coordinator Mike Nolan is known for his pressure packages and will likely blitz the Falcons often. Ryan has tons of familiarity with Nolan as he was Atlanta's defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

"They're excellent," Ryan said. "They have some talented players, some guys who have had a lot of sacks in their careers. We've definitely got to account for where they're at."

Nolan also tries to maximize the talent he has at linebacker with Aldon Smith, especially. Smith had the Cowboys' only sack against the Rams in his first game since 2015. His play against the Rams might be one of the biggest storylines to come out of the NFL's opening weekend. Smith finished with 11 tackles and two quarterback hits in the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"He played well last week and got better as the game went on," Ryan said. "I've played against him before, I know how disruptive he can be so we're going to have our work cut out for us. We've got to be on top of our plan and play really well to give ourselves a chance to be successful.

Best of Gameday | Historic day for receivers against Seahawks

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Sunday was the first time in NFL history a team had three players with nine catches and 100 yards in the same game. Julio Jones - 157 yards. Calvin Ridley - 130 yards. Russell Gage - 114 yards. Each had nine catches.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action. during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action. during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates his first touchdown of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates his first touchdown of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose
news

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose

Falcons defensive coordinator says Russell Wilson 'absolutely came out that day and beat us'
Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame
news

Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame

After 11 seasons with the Falcons, White retired as the most accomplished wide receiver in the franchise's history
Behind Enemy Lines: A great matchup for Falcons' receiver trio
news

Behind Enemy Lines: A great matchup for Falcons' receiver trio

David Helman of DallasCowboys.com shares his insights on what the Falcons can expect this weekend
Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up
Falcons sign David Moa to practice squad
news

Falcons sign David Moa to practice squad

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive tackle was a star during his college career at Boise State
Early Bird Report: Mercedes-Benz Stadium fares well in stadium rankings
news

Early Bird Report: Mercedes-Benz Stadium fares well in stadium rankings

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: Todd Gurley's carries, teams starting 0-2, Russell Gage's growth
news

SFTB: Todd Gurley's carries, teams starting 0-2, Russell Gage's growth

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad
news

Falcons sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

The former first-round pick spent training camp with the Falcons
Falcons-Cowboys has makings of heavy-weight offensive slugfest
news

Falcons-Cowboys has makings of heavy-weight offensive slugfest

As both the Falcons and Cowboys continue to find their identities for the 2020 season, one thing remains true: They possess the offensive talent to put up some serious points
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Hayden Hurst donates $3,000 for dog's emergency surgery

Hayden Hurst stepped up to help fund the cost of Wilbur's emergency surgery, a gesture that stunned the dog's owner
Falcons release depth chart ahead of Cowboys' matchup
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Cowboys' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of Atlanta's first road matchup of the 2020 season 

Top News

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose

Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame

Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame

Matt Ryan: Russell Gage exceeding expectations, keys to handling Cowboys pass rush 

Matt Ryan: Russell Gage exceeding expectations, keys to handling Cowboys pass rush 

Behind Enemy Lines: A great matchup for Falcons' receiver trio

Behind Enemy Lines: A great matchup for Falcons' receiver trio

Advertising