Q&A with Daryl 'Moose' Johnston: Keys to success vs. Cowboys, Falcons' X-factor 

FOX color analyst Daryl Johnston talks about how Dirk Koetter can set the Falcons up for success against the Cowboys

Sep 18, 2020 at 09:03 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) Week 2 matchup with Dallas Cowboys (0-1) is a critical one for several reasons. As the Falcons look to get their first win of the season on the road against a tough NFC opponent, FOX color analyst Daryl Johnston joins AtlantaFalcons.com to provide his insight and analysis heading into Sunday's game.

Question: What were your thoughts on the Falcons after watching their Week 1 performance against the Seahawks?

Daryl Johnston: A situation where there was an opportunity to make plays in critical times and they were not able to do that. Like everyone saw, fourth down became the pivotal down for that game. The Falcons went 0 for 4, the Seahawks went 1 for 1. If you look at everything else, there was an opportunity to win that game. I think that's probably why there's a little bit of disappointment from Dan Quinn and the guys that they played well enough, they just didn't make the critical plays at critical times.

Q: What did you not like?

Johnston: Everybody has made a big deal about the tightness of the coverage. Russell Wilson has the type of day he has statistically and even with pressure, it seems like there wasn't enough challenged throws when you look at the coverage. Even Coach Quinn came out and said he didn't think it was that they weren't playing tight coverage, they gave Russell Wilson to much information pre-snap which is something you can't do. One of the interesting things to follow this week is how much do they change things pre-snap against Dak Prescott compared to Russell Wilson last week?

Q: What did you like most about what the Falcons did in that game?

Johnston: I liked the way they ran the ball in the first half, and I think it's smart right now because we don't know how Todd Gurley's knee is going to hold up for the long haul. So, to be able to share the reps with him and Brian Hill and Ito Smith I think is smart at this time. Keep him healthy for a potential playoff push at the end of the season. I did not agree with the decision to abandon the run at the start of the second half. If you're running the ball effectively, it has to be a part of your offense moving forward. They still threw the ball really well in the second half, you can't argue with the production they had. But I would like to see a little lit bit more of a balance. You want your offensive line to get better, that was one of the challenges Coach Quinn had for his guys in training camp. So, continue to believe in them and give them the opportunity.

Q: What success did the Rams have against the Cowboys that the Falcons can take from them?

Johnston: One of the big things Sean McVay wanted to do was get the offensive line back to where they were, running the ball effectively which allows them to run all of their misdirection and boots that come off that. You kind of heard the same thing from Atlanta. You wonder if Atlanta watched how effectively the Rams controlled that game running the football. You've got Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and a young secondary for the Cowboys. How do I strike that balance? For me, you look at how the Falcons threw the ball against Seattle and potentially could against Dallas, but don't lose sight of how much that running game for the Rams was effectively helping their passing game. That's what will be interesting to see.

Who is the player you're most interested in watching for the Falcons in this game?

Johnston: I want to see if Takk McKinley can build off Week 1. He's off to a good start this season, it'll be interesting to see if he can continue that.

Q: The Falcons will win if …

Johnston: If they don't become one-dimensional offensively.

Alex Mack ready for Dallas | Falcons at Work

Center Alex Mack looked strong and commanding in the first day back ahead of the matchup in Dallas. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 67

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 leads during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 67

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 67

The offensive line warms up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 67

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laughs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laughs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 warms up with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 67

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 warms up with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 67

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 67

Coach Jess Simpson works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 67

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 67

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Moa #99 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 67

Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 67

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 67

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 67

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks at linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks at linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Ireland warms up players during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 67

Brandon Ireland warms up players during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coaches and players high-five during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 67

Coaches and players high-five during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 67

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Chris Morgan works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 67

Coach Chris Morgan works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up with coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up with coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 warms up with coach Ben Steele during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 warms up with coach Ben Steele during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

