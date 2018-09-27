Falcons-Bengals injury report: Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones trending up

For the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1, Devonta Freeman participated in practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Julio Jones was also upgraded to limited after missing Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury. The two players who did not participate in Thursday's practice were Justin Bethel, who has a knee injury, and Derrick Shelby, who is dealing with a groin injury.

From an injury side of things, we were pleased with guys that are making progress," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Thursday. "Some will participate in the walkthrough today, would be (Derrick) Shelby will do some of that and (Devonta) Freeman will be able to do some of that. We're still pressing those guys to see where they're at, but they aren't there yet. We'll give them the rest of the time, the rest of the week to see where we go. But we're making a lot of progress certainly with those guys."