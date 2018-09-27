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Injury Report

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Falcons-Bengals injury report: Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones trending up

Sep 27, 2018 at 04:43 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice showed a bit of good news as they continue to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

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For the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1, Devonta Freeman participated in practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Julio Jones was also upgraded to limited after missing Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury. The two players who did not participate in Thursday's practice were Justin Bethel, who has a knee injury, and Derrick Shelby, who is dealing with a groin injury.

From an injury side of things, we were pleased with guys that are making progress," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Thursday. "Some will participate in the walkthrough today, would be (Derrick) Shelby will do some of that and (Devonta) Freeman will be able to do some of that. We're still pressing those guys to see where they're at, but they aren't there yet. We'll give them the rest of the time, the rest of the week to see where we go. But we're making a lot of progress certainly with those guys."

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Injury report Bengals

The Bengals have two important players trending in opposite directions. Receiver A.J. Green was listed as a full participant in practice after injuring his pelvis in the Bengals loss to the Panthers. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, however, was held out of practice with a groin injury after participating in a limited capacity in Wednesday's practice.

Here is the Bengals' full injury report from Thursday:

Bengals injury report

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