Early Bird Report: What to expect from Falcons in 2020

It's officially Week 1 of the NFL season and action will kick off on Thursday night when the Houston Texans take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks for their season opener and begin a very important season for the organization.

The goal in Atlanta is to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017. A number of big offseason acquisitions, including Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler, were made to help the team accomplish that goal.

ESPN provided a detailed preview of the Falcons' 2020 season, and reporter Vaughn McClure explained why Gurley could be the ultimate wild card for an offense that needs to boost to the run game.

"Once one of the most dynamic forces in the NFL, Gurley's now a question mark due to questions about the health of his left knee," McClure writes. "Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter told ESPN he believes a healthy Gurley could see 15 to 25 touches per game. If Gurley can be a red-zone scoring threat and provide a little juice in the run game, it could mean the world to a pass-heavy offense dependent on play action."

The Falcons currently hold the No. 18 spot in ESPN's Football Power Index and have the fourth-toughest schedule according to the index.

With no preseason games this year, fans will finally get their first chance to see the Falcons in action when things kick off on Sunday. Several rookies figure to play key roles this season, and the team is ready to go after training camp.