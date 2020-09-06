Falcons sign 13 players to practice squad

In addition to announcing their practice squad, the Falcons also claimed offensive tackle Timon Parris and will add him to the 53-man roster

Sep 06, 2020 at 02:05 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced their 53-man roster on Saturday and now they have revealed the players they've signed to their practice squad.

For the first time, teams are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squads. Due to the complications that may arise due to COVID-19, teams will also have much more flexibility in promoting players from the practice squad to the active roster throughout the season if the need should arise.

In addition to announcing their practice squad, the Falcons also claimed offensive tackle Timon Parris off of waivers and will add him to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, Atlanta waived offensive tackle John Wetzel. Parris began his NFL career with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook.

As of now, the Falcons have signed 13 players to their practice squad, leaving three spots available for a future move. Here are the players the Falcons have signed to their practice squad:

  • CB Delrick Abrams Jr.
  • QB Kurt Benkert
  • S Jamal Carter
  • DE Austin Edwards
  • WR Juwan Green
  • CB Tyler Hall
  • OL Sean Harlow
  • CB Josh Hawkins
  • QB Kyle Lauletta
  • P Cameron Nizialek
  • TE Jared Pinkney
  • LB Edmond Robinson
  • WR Chris Rowland

The Falcons will carry two quarterbacks on their practice squad, seemingly as insurance in case either Matt Ryan or Matt Schaub must be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at any point during the season. In his third NFL training camp, Kurt Benkert looked more comfortable commanding the offense and showed off his powerful arm. The Falcons signed QB Kyle Lauletta shortly before cuts were made, but they must have liked what they saw from him enough to keep him on the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall were among the Falcons' camp standouts, and the two undrafted rookies showed a lot of promise and could develop with the right coaching. Wide receiver Chris Rowland competed with Brandon Powell for the starting kick and punt returner job, and he would likely be signed to the active roster if anything were to happen to Powell. Josh Hawkins will provide some veteran cornerback depth and could be added to the 53-man roster in a pinch, as could safety Jamal Carter.

The Falcons' 2020 initial practice squad

Here is a look at the first announced practice squad of the 2020 season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kyle Lauletta #16
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kyle Lauletta #16

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jamal Carter #35
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jamal Carter #35

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek (AP/Michael Conroy)
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek (AP/Michael Conroy)

