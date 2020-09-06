Falcons sign 13 players to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced their 53-man roster on Saturday and now they have revealed the players they've signed to their practice squad.

RELATED CONTENT

For the first time, teams are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squads. Due to the complications that may arise due to COVID-19, teams will also have much more flexibility in promoting players from the practice squad to the active roster throughout the season if the need should arise.

In addition to announcing their practice squad, the Falcons also claimed offensive tackle Timon Parris off of waivers and will add him to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, Atlanta waived offensive tackle John Wetzel. Parris began his NFL career with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook.

As of now, the Falcons have signed 13 players to their practice squad, leaving three spots available for a future move. Here are the players the Falcons have signed to their practice squad:

CB Delrick Abrams Jr.

QB Kurt Benkert

S Jamal Carter

DE Austin Edwards

WR Juwan Green

CB Tyler Hall

OL Sean Harlow

CB Josh Hawkins

QB Kyle Lauletta

P Cameron Nizialek

TE Jared Pinkney

LB Edmond Robinson

WR Chris Rowland

The Falcons will carry two quarterbacks on their practice squad, seemingly as insurance in case either Matt Ryan or Matt Schaub must be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at any point during the season. In his third NFL training camp, Kurt Benkert looked more comfortable commanding the offense and showed off his powerful arm. The Falcons signed QB Kyle Lauletta shortly before cuts were made, but they must have liked what they saw from him enough to keep him on the practice squad.