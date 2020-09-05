Falcons 2020 roster announced

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their initial roster, trimming down their training camp ranks to meet the NFL's 53-man roster limit for the regular season. There were no major surprise cuts from the Falcons, who kept all 2020 draft picks and the majority of contributors from the 2019 season.

There are two items to note with the Falcons' roster. Second-year cornerback Jordan Miller has not been released by the team, but he is not listed on the 53-man roster due to a three-game suspension to start the season. Veteran defensive end Steven Means also remains with the Falcons at this time, but he is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and does not factor into the team's 53-man limit.