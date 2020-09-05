Falcons 2020 roster announced

There were no major surprise cuts from the Falcons, who kept all 2020 draft picks and the majority of contributors from the 2019 season

Sep 05, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their initial roster, trimming down their training camp ranks to meet the NFL's 53-man roster limit for the regular season. There were no major surprise cuts from the Falcons, who kept all 2020 draft picks and the majority of contributors from the 2019 season.

There are two items to note with the Falcons' roster. Second-year cornerback Jordan Miller has not been released by the team, but he is not listed on the 53-man roster due to a three-game suspension to start the season. Veteran defensive end Steven Means also remains with the Falcons at this time, but he is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and does not factor into the team's 53-man limit.

Here is the Falcons' current roster heading into the 2020 season:

Number Name Position Experience
2 Matt Ryan QB 13
4 Sterling Hofrichter P Rookie
7 Younghoe Koo K 2
8 Matt Schaub QB 17
11 Julio Jones WR 10
13 Christian Blake WR 2
15 Brandon Powell WR 2
17 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 2
18 Calvin Ridley WR 3
20 Kendall Sheffield CB 2
21 Todd Gurley II RB 6
22 Keanu Neal S 5
23 Brian Hill RB 4
24 A.J. Terrell CB R
25 Ito Smith RB 3
26 Isaiah Oliver CB 3
27 Damontae Kazee S 4
30 Qadree Ollison RB 2
32 Jaylinn Hawkins S R
33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson CB 7
36 Deone Bucannon LB 7
37 Ricardo Allen S 6
38 Darqueze Dennard CB 7
40 Keith Smith FB 7
41 Sharrod Neasman S 5
43 Mykal Walker LB R
45 Deion Jones LB 5
47 Josh Harris LS 8
50 John Cominsky DE 2
51 Alex Mack C 12
54 Foyesade Oluokun LB 3
56 Dante Fowler Jr. DE 6
59 LaRoy Reynolds LB 8
61 Matt Hennessy C R
63 Chris Lindstrom OG 2
65 Justin McCray OL 4
70 Jake Matthews OT 7
73 Matt Gono OT 3
75 John Wetzel OL 5
76 Kaleb McGary OT 2
77 James Carpenter OG 10
81 Hayden Hurst TE 3
83 Russell Gage WR 3
87 Jaeden Graham TE 2
88 Luke Stocker TE 9
90 Marlon Davidson DT R
91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner DT 2
92 Charles Harris DE 4
93 Allen Bailey DE 10
94 Deadrin Senat DT 3
96 Tyeler Davison DT 6
97 Grady Jarrett DT 6
98 Takk McKinley DE 4

To get below the official NFL roster limit for Week 1, the Falcons released 25 players. In a change from previous years, NFL teams will be permitted to carry 16 players on their practice squad for the 2020 season. Atlanta's practice squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.

The Falcons have released the following players:

  • DB Delrick Abrams Jr.
  • DT Hinwa Allieu
  • OT Ka'John Armstrong
  • QB Kurt Benkert
  • DB Jamal Carter
  • DB Chris Cooper
  • RB Mikey Daniel
  • DE Austin Edwards
  • OG Justin Gooseberry
  • WR Devin Gray
  • WR Juwan Green
  • DB Tyler Hall
  • OG Sean Harlow
  • DB Josh Hawkins
  • OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
  • OT Sailosi Latu
  • QB Kyle Lauletta
  • WR Jalen McCleskey
  • TE Jared Pinkney
  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • LB Edmond Robinson
  • WR Chris Rowland
  • WR Laquon Treadwell
  • LB Ray Wilborn
  • DB J.J. Wilcox

The Falcons will kick off an NFL season for the first time inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they host the Seattle Seahawks for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 13.

