Falcons 2020 roster announced

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their initial roster, trimming down their training camp ranks to meet the NFL's 53-man roster limit for the regular season. There were no major surprise cuts from the Falcons, who kept all 2020 draft picks and the majority of contributors from the 2019 season.
There are two items to note with the Falcons' roster. Second-year cornerback Jordan Miller has not been released by the team, but he is not listed on the 53-man roster due to a three-game suspension to start the season. Veteran defensive end Steven Means also remains with the Falcons at this time, but he is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and does not factor into the team's 53-man limit.
Here is the Falcons' current roster heading into the 2020 season:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Experience
|2
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|13
|4
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Rookie
|7
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|2
|8
|Matt Schaub
|QB
|17
|11
|Julio Jones
|WR
|10
|13
|Christian Blake
|WR
|2
|15
|Brandon Powell
|WR
|2
|17
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|2
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|3
|20
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|2
|21
|Todd Gurley II
|RB
|6
|22
|Keanu Neal
|S
|5
|23
|Brian Hill
|RB
|4
|24
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|R
|25
|Ito Smith
|RB
|3
|26
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|3
|27
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|4
|30
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|2
|32
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|R
|33
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|7
|36
|Deone Bucannon
|LB
|7
|37
|Ricardo Allen
|S
|6
|38
|Darqueze Dennard
|CB
|7
|40
|Keith Smith
|FB
|7
|41
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|5
|43
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|R
|45
|Deion Jones
|LB
|5
|47
|Josh Harris
|LS
|8
|50
|John Cominsky
|DE
|2
|51
|Alex Mack
|C
|12
|54
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|3
|56
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|DE
|6
|59
|LaRoy Reynolds
|LB
|8
|61
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|R
|63
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|2
|65
|Justin McCray
|OL
|4
|70
|Jake Matthews
|OT
|7
|73
|Matt Gono
|OT
|3
|75
|John Wetzel
|OL
|5
|76
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|2
|77
|James Carpenter
|OG
|10
|81
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|3
|83
|Russell Gage
|WR
|3
|87
|Jaeden Graham
|TE
|2
|88
|Luke Stocker
|TE
|9
|90
|Marlon Davidson
|DT
|R
|91
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|DT
|2
|92
|Charles Harris
|DE
|4
|93
|Allen Bailey
|DE
|10
|94
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|3
|96
|Tyeler Davison
|DT
|6
|97
|Grady Jarrett
|DT
|6
|98
|Takk McKinley
|DE
|4
To get below the official NFL roster limit for Week 1, the Falcons released 25 players. In a change from previous years, NFL teams will be permitted to carry 16 players on their practice squad for the 2020 season. Atlanta's practice squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.
The Falcons have released the following players:
- DB Delrick Abrams Jr.
- DT Hinwa Allieu
- OT Ka'John Armstrong
- QB Kurt Benkert
- DB Jamal Carter
- DB Chris Cooper
- RB Mikey Daniel
- DE Austin Edwards
- OG Justin Gooseberry
- WR Devin Gray
- WR Juwan Green
- DB Tyler Hall
- OG Sean Harlow
- DB Josh Hawkins
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
- OT Sailosi Latu
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- WR Jalen McCleskey
- TE Jared Pinkney
- RB Craig Reynolds
- LB Edmond Robinson
- WR Chris Rowland
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- LB Ray Wilborn
- DB J.J. Wilcox
The Falcons will kick off an NFL season for the first time inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they host the Seattle Seahawks for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 13.
