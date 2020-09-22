Early Bird Report: Russell Gage growing as member of Falcons offense

In the second game of his third NFL season, Russell Gage caught the second touchdown pass of his career. It occurred on a well-timed route from the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter, and Gage held on to a bullet from Matt Ryan despite taking a big hit from the safety closing in on him. Gage began the day with a drop on third down, but he certainly wasn't about to drop that one.

Through two games this season, Gage looks like he'll have a bigger role in this offense, something that was discussed throughout the offseason. A player the Falcons drafted largely for his special teams abilities, Gage has become a shifty route runner with a penchant for finding space in zones. As he showed in the third quarter of Sunday's game, he can also throw the football beautifully.

Gage recorded the first 100-yard game of his career in the season opener against Seattle with 9 catches for 114 yards, and he followed that up with six catches for 46 yards and the touchdown in Week 2 against Dallas. The 160 yards Gage has recorded through two weeks ties him for the 13th-most in the NFL.