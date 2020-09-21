Falcons injuries: Kaleb McGary reportedly avoids major injury to knee

McGary started all 16 games for the Falcons as a rookie and showed noticeable improvement at the start of the 2020 season, especially in pass protection. The Falcons' offensive line, as a whole, has done a much better job protecting quarterback Matt Ryan, who has been sacked three times through two games. If McGary is able to return to the starting lineup sooner rather than later, that will mean big things for a group looking to build continuity.

In addition to McGary, the Falcons had three other injuries of note from Sunday's game. Defensive end Takk McKinley left the action early due to a groin injury and did not return. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who had three forced fumbles in the first quarter that sparked Atlanta's early lead, left the game due to cramping and was eventually ruled out with a hamstring injury. Finally, safety Ricardo Allen sustained an elbow injury while tackling Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that forced him out of action for the afternoon.

When addressing the media on Monday, Quinn reiterated that, after speaking with doctors and team trainers, he was optimistic that none of the injuries would be of long-term concern.

"We're fortunate that, at this point, none of them are going to be long-term issues heading in," Quinn said. "We'll get a better feel as the week goes on. But, from a good-news standpoint, the MRIs and the visits with the doctors today, there's no one that's in a long-term space for a return to play."