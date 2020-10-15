Early Bird Report: NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl

Raheem Morris's message to 0-5 Falcons

Raheem Morris has been tabbed as the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and he got his first opportunity to speak with the media in that official capacity on Tuesday. Sitting in an 0-5 hole with the chance to make an impression on owner Arthur Blank, Morris shared how he was remaining focused and keeping his team focused.

A former head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Morris has a high level of energy and a good relationship with players on both sides of the ball. But, like many coaches, he's taking a one-game-at-a-time approach.

"I'm the head coach right now of the Atlanta Falcons; I've got 11 games guaranteed to do that," Morris said on Tuesday. "As a coach, fortunately for us, we focus one game at a time. Our job is to go out and win one game and go 1-0 for the next 11 weeks.

"I am completely focused on the Minnesota Vikings and how to get our win against the Minnesota Vikings this week, because the Minnesota Vikings don't care about me going 11-0. They care about trying to get a win against us. And we're trying to get a win against them, period."

In a piece for ESPN, Vaughn McClure wrote in greater detail about Morris's message to the Falcons and his approach moving forward for the rest of the season.

Morris wants Falcons to impose their will

As he now takes over the team, Morris is molding them into the version of the group he would like to see. He spoke about the need for coaches to identify the problems with this team and for the players to correct them, which Morris hopes will begin this week against Minnesota. More importantly, though, as D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote about for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Morris wants Atlanta to impose its will on opposing teams.