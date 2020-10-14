Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

The injury-ravaged 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18

Oct 14, 2020 at 02:51 PM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

It's hard to believe but we're quickly approaching the midway point of the season – and for some teams, time is starting to run out when it comes to being in position to make a run at the postseason.

There are a dozen teams with either one or no wins heading into Week 6 while four teams have just two wins. That makes up half the league. Sure, the playoff format has been expanded this season, but it appears a lot of teams will be out of contention by the end of the month.

As for this week's rankings, there's a new No. 1 – the Green Bay Packers – who, to me, are the most complete team in the league right now. The Kansas City Chiefs lost a tough one at home to divisional rival Las Vegas and drop a couple of spots.

Speaking of those Raiders, they jump seven spots and crack the top 10 this week. Their only losses are to the Patriots and Bills, and I think they're only going to get better. The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 6 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(4-0)
1
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
They’re the most complete team in the league right now and coming off a bye week.
(5-0)
2
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
They just keep finding ways to win games and Russell Wilson is a big reason why.
(4-1)
3
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Tough division loss at home to the hated Raiders. That’ll sting for a while.
(4-0)
4
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
I keep saying it: Watch out for this team if they can stay healthy, especially the defense.
(4-0)
5
5
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
If you haven’t been taking the Titans seriously, you might want to start. They’re legit
(4-1)
6
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They reminded the young Bengals of how far they still need to go to in the AFC North.
(4-1)
7
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Tough loss to a good team on Tuesday night (another reminder of how weird this season is).
(4-1)
8
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
They’re quietly 4-1, head into Frisco with for a huge division game and a chance to kick the Niners while they’re down.
(2-2)
9
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
They’re coming a much-needed bye week after nearly beating the Chiefs without Cam Newton.
(3-2)
10
7
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Speaking of the Chiefs, the Raiders did just that – in Arrowhead! – and Derek Carr looked great.
(3-2)
11
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
I’m getting the feeling that as players get healthier this team will start to pick up more steam.
(3-2)
12
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Weird loss on the road at Chicago. Sure seems like Brady wasn’t sure it was fourth down to me.
(4-1)
13
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Wow. Four in a row for the Brownies. I’m still not hopping on that train.
(4-1)
14
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
We know the defense is very good and that offense is doing just enough right now.
(3-2)
15
5
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Life without Christian McCaffrey hasn’t too bad at all – three straight wins, in fact.
(3-2)
16
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They cruised past the Jets but Monday night’s game in Dallas should be telling.
(3-2)
17
4
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
There’s been a lot of talk about Philip Rivers’s arm lately. I think it’s more than that.
(2-3)
18
6
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They’re down to C.J. Beathard at quarterback and were whipped by the Dolphins. Not great, Bob.
(2-3)
19
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Sad, sad turn of events for Dak Prescott, one of the really good guys in this league. It’s the Andy Dalton Show now in Big D.
(2-3)
20
5
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
There is no rush to play Tua Tagovailoa and, heck, as long as the Fitzmagic is alive and well, why push it?
(1-4)
21
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
I feel like a broken record with this team every single year: They’re so much better than their record indicates.
(1-3-1)
22
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Just when they were starting to feel good about themselves they run into a buzzsaw called Baltimore.
(1-3-1)
23
4
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
They were just beaten by the Steelers and now the Ravens are up next. Good luck.
(1-3)
24
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
This is another one of those teams that’s underperformed – and time is running out for them.
(1-4)
25
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
They’ve played better the last two games, but Dalvin Cook’s status is in question for the Falcons game.
(1-4)
26
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They lost to the previously winless Texans. That can’t feel good.
(1-4)
27
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They were blanked in the second half vs. the Rams and have question marks at quarterback.
(1-3)
28
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
They’re coming off a bye and a win over the Patriots would be a nice shot in the arm for this team.
(1-4)
29
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
After a winless start and the dismissal of their coach, finally some good news: A win.
(0-5)
30
1
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
It’s been a long, tough, emotional week for the Falcons. Raheem Morris will have to make sure they’re dialed in for the Vikings.
(0-5)
31
Giants_table
New York Giants
They played well enough to beat the rival Cowboys on Sunday but couldn’t make the big play needed at the end.
(0-5)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
They’re 0-5 and just released one of their best players. Rough season for the J-E-T-S, Jets.
