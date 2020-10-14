Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

It's hard to believe but we're quickly approaching the midway point of the season – and for some teams, time is starting to run out when it comes to being in position to make a run at the postseason.

There are a dozen teams with either one or no wins heading into Week 6 while four teams have just two wins. That makes up half the league. Sure, the playoff format has been expanded this season, but it appears a lot of teams will be out of contention by the end of the month.

RELATED CONTENT

As for this week's rankings, there's a new No. 1 – the Green Bay Packers – who, to me, are the most complete team in the league right now. The Kansas City Chiefs lost a tough one at home to divisional rival Las Vegas and drop a couple of spots.

Speaking of those Raiders, they jump seven spots and crack the top 10 this week. Their only losses are to the Patriots and Bills, and I think they're only going to get better. The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18.