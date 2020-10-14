Thank you, Atlanta

To the city of Atlanta,
How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it – with gratitude.
Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can't express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacey and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller.
I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From pro bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field.
Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere. I can't thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I'll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve.
In Brotherhood,
DQ
