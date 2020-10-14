DQ-letter2
Thank you, Atlanta
'I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve' 
By Dan Quinn Oct 14, 2020
Photographs By Atlanta Falcons

To the city of Atlanta,

How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it – with gratitude.

Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can't express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacey and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller.

I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From pro bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field.

Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere. I can't thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I'll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve.

In Brotherhood,

DQ

30 images of Dan Quinn through the years

Take a look back at 30 images of Dan Quinn through his years with the Atlanta Falcons, both on and off the field.

