Todd Gurley named NFL Ground Player of the Week

After his best performance of the year for the Atlanta Falcons, Todd Gurley has been named FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week.
Gurley carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards - an average of 8.6 yards per carry - and one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Gurley's 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the 75th touchdown of his career and the biggest highlight of the game for Atlanta.
"Those guys up front did a hell of a job," Gurley said after the game. "Hats off to them. Tight ends, Keith [Smith], and receivers blocking down field. Credit to everyone being aggressive. I did not really have to do much but run. Those guys created space for me."
Gurley's 121 rushing yards were the most by any running back in Week 5. This season, Gurley has carried the ball 79 times for 375 yards - fourth-most in the NFL - and five touchdowns. In Week 6, the Falcons will face a Vikings defense that is currently ranked 24th against the run, allowing an average of 132.6 rushing yards.
Todd Gurley became the fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.