Todd Gurley named NFL Ground Player of the Week

Gurley carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards - an average of 8.6 yards per carry - and one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5

Oct 14, 2020 at 03:52 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

After his best performance of the year for the Atlanta Falcons, Todd Gurley has been named FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week.

Gurley carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards - an average of 8.6 yards per carry - and one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Gurley's 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the 75th touchdown of his career and the biggest highlight of the game for Atlanta.

"Those guys up front did a hell of a job," Gurley said after the game. "Hats off to them. Tight ends, Keith [Smith], and receivers blocking down field. Credit to everyone being aggressive. I did not really have to do much but run. Those guys created space for me."

Gurley's 121 rushing yards were the most by any running back in Week 5. This season, Gurley has carried the ball 79 times for 375 yards - fourth-most in the NFL - and five touchdowns. In Week 6, the Falcons will face a Vikings defense that is currently ranked 24th against the run, allowing an average of 132.6 rushing yards.

Todd Gurley reaches 75 career touchdowns | Best of Gameday

Todd Gurley became the fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Carolina Pantherson October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

