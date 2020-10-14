Falcons enter NFL's supplemental intensive protocols

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures

Oct 14, 2020 at 05:38 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
AF_20200826_Training-Camp_RF1_4950
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Following the placement of defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID list, the Atlanta Falcons have entered in the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols at IBM Performance Field.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures, as well as when they are relieved of these additional steps. 

These requirements include:

  • In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day.
  • All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all.
  • Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces.
  • PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times – no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-thrus.
  • Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than 6 feet distant from each other when unprotected.
  • Gloves should also be worn on field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered.
  • Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves.
  • Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.
  • The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required.
  • The facility will be deep cleaned daily.
  • No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.
  • Club ICOs must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.

