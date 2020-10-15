Atlanta Falcons to work virtually Thursday

Oct 15, 2020 at 09:33 AM
Staff
Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.

