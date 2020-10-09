Early Bird Report: Nate Burleson likes Falcons over Panthers

Scouting reports on players thrust into bigger roles

Former NFL general manager and current NFL.com analyst Charley Casserly provided scouting reports of 11 players who could have bigger roles in Week 5 than they normally do. Among those 11 is Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman, who filled in during the team's loss to Green Bay after Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles. If Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen aren't able to play on Sunday, Neasman figures to see a large share of the snaps.

"Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal were "trending in the right spot." Allen (elbow) has missed the previous two games, and Neal (hamstring) was sidelined in Week 4," Casserly writes. "If those two aren't on the field, and with the season-ending injury to Kazee, the next man up is Sharrod Neasman , who's smart and tough but not exceptional in any area. Logging 40 defensive snaps at free safety against Green Bay, Neasman played very deep and wasn't involved in many plays as a result, recording just two tackles, including one for a loss. He does show good instincts in zone coverage, but there are still questions surrounding his long speed and ability to close on receivers. If he plays Week 5 against Carolina, I expect the Panthers to test him with deep throws off play-action and crossing routes."

Pete Prisco's NFL Week 5 picks

Staring down an 0-5 start, the Falcons need to play their best game of the season on Sunday. CBSSports.com senior writer Pete Prisco believes that's exactly what Atlanta will do against Carolina. He predicts a 30-23 victory for the home team.