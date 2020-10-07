Falcons place Damontae Kazee on IR

Kazee is finished for the year after tearing his Achilles in Week 4

Oct 07, 2020 at 02:21 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have placed starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve.

This is the second straight week that a member of the Falcons' secondary has gone on IR, but unlike cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who is expected to return at some point this season, Kazee is finished for the year after tearing his Achilles in Week 4.

"We're so bummed for Kazee," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We love him. He's a relentless competitor. The energy he brings, the toughness he brings, he's a ball-hawk for our team. So, losing him for the year, that's tough."

The Falcons are banged up at the safety position, and were without starters Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen against the Packers. In two seasons as a starter, Kazee had recorded a combined 10 interceptions heading into the 2020 season. He tied for the league lead with seven interceptions in 2018, when he emerged as a play maker for Atlanta. In his four NFL seasons, Kazee has recorded 199 tackles, defended 13 passes and forced five fumbles.

