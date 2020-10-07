Falcons place Damontae Kazee on IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have placed starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve.

This is the second straight week that a member of the Falcons' secondary has gone on IR, but unlike cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who is expected to return at some point this season, Kazee is finished for the year after tearing his Achilles in Week 4.

"We're so bummed for Kazee," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We love him. He's a relentless competitor. The energy he brings, the toughness he brings, he's a ball-hawk for our team. So, losing him for the year, that's tough."