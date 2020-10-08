Who will win, Panthers or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons have opened the 2020 season with four straight losses to NFC opponents, and desperately need to get a win. Sunday's game takes on even more meaning because it's the Carolina Panthers, an NFC South foe.
RELATED CONTENT
The Panthers (2-2) come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium riding a two-game winning streak despite being without their best players – Christian McCaffrey – for those two victories. Atlanta leads the all-time series vs. Carolina, 32-18, and has won eight of the past nine games in this series, including five straight.
The Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Take a look back some of the history of the matchup vs. Carolina.