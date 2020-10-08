Who will win, Panthers or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Oct 08, 2020 at 06:11 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have opened the 2020 season with four straight losses to NFC opponents, and desperately need to get a win. Sunday's game takes on even more meaning because it's the Carolina Panthers, an NFC South foe.

The Panthers (2-2) come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium riding a two-game winning streak despite being without their best players – Christian McCaffrey – for those two victories. Atlanta leads the all-time series vs. Carolina, 32-18, and has won eight of the past nine games in this series, including five straight.

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Through the Years | Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Take a look back some of the history of the matchup vs. Carolina.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
1 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
2 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
3 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
4 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
5 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
6 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
7 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
8 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
9 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
10 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
11 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
12 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
13 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
14 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
15 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
16 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
17 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
18 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
19 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
20 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
21 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
22 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
23 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
24 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
25 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
26 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
27 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

