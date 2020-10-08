Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

While the Falcons may be getting healthier, they will want to have Jones on the field to help overwhelm a young Carolina secondary. With Calvin Ridley emerging as a star in this league and Russell Gage settling into the No. 3 role, the Falcons should be okay without Jones, but they are far more dangerous with him on the field. They will also benefit if Allen, Neal and McKinley are able to return to the lineup. Atlanta needs its veterans out there on defense, and those three are important ones.