Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

For the second straight practice, the Falcons did not have Julio Jones out on the field. He continues to deal with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the second half against the Green Bay Packers.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday. Things continue to look pretty positive for the team heading into the weekend, however, as many starters practiced once again and there don't appear to be any setbacks.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Full participation
|Full participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Thigh/knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Oblique
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
While the Falcons may be getting healthier, they will want to have Jones on the field to help overwhelm a young Carolina secondary. With Calvin Ridley emerging as a star in this league and Russell Gage settling into the No. 3 role, the Falcons should be okay without Jones, but they are far more dangerous with him on the field. They will also benefit if Allen, Neal and McKinley are able to return to the lineup. Atlanta needs its veterans out there on defense, and those three are important ones.