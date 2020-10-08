Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday

Oct 08, 2020 at 03:58 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

JulioInjury

For the second straight practice, the Falcons did not have Julio Jones out on the field. He continues to deal with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the second half against the Green Bay Packers.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday. Things continue to look pretty positive for the team heading into the weekend, however, as many starters practiced once again and there don't appear to be any setbacks.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Jaeden Graham Shoulder Full participation Full participation
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Full participation Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
WR Calvin Ridley Thigh/knee Limited participation Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Limited participation Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Oblique Limited participation Full participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Limited participation Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

What it means

While the Falcons may be getting healthier, they will want to have Jones on the field to help overwhelm a young Carolina secondary. With Calvin Ridley emerging as a star in this league and Russell Gage settling into the No. 3 role, the Falcons should be okay without Jones, but they are far more dangerous with him on the field. They will also benefit if Allen, Neal and McKinley are able to return to the lineup. Atlanta needs its veterans out there on defense, and those three are important ones.

