Early Bird Report: Julio Jones honored Aiyana Stanley-Jones in Week 1

For the 2020 NFL season, players have the option to wear decals on their helmets in support of victims of social injustice. Falcons star receiver Julio Jones chose to honor Aiyana Stanley-Jones in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stanley-Jones died at the age of 7, when a stray bullet hit her during a nighttime raid by police in a Detroit home more than 10 years ago. It's not a story Jones believes should be placed ahead of others, but he believes it is representative of the type of experience black men and women of this country have to think about.

"She was never able to experience her life or have a life, at 7 years old," Jones said. "Me being a child of an African-American, we always have to put ourselves in those situations and wonder what if things like that could have happened to us. Everything about this is tragic. At the end of the day, it's on us to shine a light on it and do something about it."