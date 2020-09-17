Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver explains breakdown on D.K. Metcalf's touchdown

The turning point of the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Seahawks was D.K. Metcalf's 38-yard touchdown catch, which occurred on a Seattle fourth down early in the third quarter. Third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver was lined up across from Metcalf on the play and had the receiver in man coverage, but couldn't keep the Seahawks playmaker in front of him.

Oliver explained Wednesday where the breakdown occurred in his coverage on Metcalf. The Falcons' cornerback showed improvement during the second half of the 2019 season, but Sunday was a rough starting ahead of an important season for Atlanta, and it showed the importance of technique with the cornerback position.

"It was definitely a technique issue," Oliver explained. "I drop-stepped with my left foot, which is going to put me behind the receiver immediately. The hands part of it was fine, I wasn't worried about that, but it's with the feet. I have to move more with a 45 (degree angle) than drop-stepping and opening up like that. When you do that with a good receiver, you're always going to be a couple of yards behind, kind of on any route he runs. That's what happened there."