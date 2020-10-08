Early Bird Report: Former trainer sheds light on early-season injuries

Falcons must fix coverage issues

The Falcons struggled to defend a Packers passing attack that has been one of the best in the league to start the season. Injuries played a role in some of Atlanta's miscues because of the miscommunication that occurred between some of the new faces in the lineup.

That miscommunication was apparent on a couple of Packers touchdowns where the receiver broke wide open. Tight end Robert Tonyan caught three touchdown passes on Monday night, and running back Aaron Jones scored the game's first touchdown after no defender covered him in the flat.

"For sure it was a factor from some communication and how could it not be with some of the guys it was their first time getting some access together after Kazee and Hawk left, but at the end of it, that's our responsibility to make sure we can nail those moments," Dan Quinn said. "Not an excuse, but certainly one of the factors. We're hopeful that we'll get some of the guys back this week that have the experience in the system and the communication being on-point like we would be accustomed to."

In a piece for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote about the Falcons' focus on fixing their miscues on the back end of the defense.

What we learned in Falcons' loss

Now through the first quarter of the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons are still searching for their first win. After falling to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" by the score of 30-16, the Falcons are focused on making sure the second four games don't look like the first.

If Atlanta is to have more success moving forward, it will need to get more production from the offense. While the Falcons were able to move the ball at times against the Packers, they didn't do so consistently or hit on many explosive plays. That side of the ball stuck out to Jelani Scott, who wrote about it in his game recap.