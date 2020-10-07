Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

Oct 07, 2020 at 03:57 PM
The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers and have a short week to recover before taking on the Carolina Panthers this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The good news for Atlanta is that a number of players were able to practice in a limited fashion, including safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal as well as defensive end Takk McKinley, who have each missed games this season. The bad news for the Falcons is that Julio Jones and Jaylinn Hawkins, who were unable to finish the Packers game, missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury and a concussion, respectively.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
TE Jaeden Graham Shoulder Full participation
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation
WR Calvin Ridley Thigh/knee Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Oblique Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate

What it means

While the Falcons may be getting healthier, they will want to have Jones on the field to help overwhelm a young Carolina secondary. With Calvin Ridley emerging as a star in this league and Russell Gage settling into the No. 3 role, the Falcons should be okay without Jones, but they are far more dangerous with him on the field. They will also benefit if Allen, Neal and McKinley are able to return to the lineup. Atlanta needs its veterans out there on defense, and those three are important ones.

Beek's Bits: Six from Monday and an early peek at the Panthers

SFTB: The truth about Matt Ryan, injuries, Arthur Blank, Colin Kaepernick, tryouts, safety help coming?

Podcast: What to make of Falcons 0-4 start, plus the time Reggie White almost ended Dave Archer

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

