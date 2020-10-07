Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers and have a short week to recover before taking on the Carolina Panthers this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The good news for Atlanta is that a number of players were able to practice in a limited fashion, including safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal as well as defensive end Takk McKinley, who have each missed games this season. The bad news for the Falcons is that Julio Jones and Jaylinn Hawkins, who were unable to finish the Packers game, missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury and a concussion, respectively.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Full participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Thigh/knee
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Oblique
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Did not participate
What it means
While the Falcons may be getting healthier, they will want to have Jones on the field to help overwhelm a young Carolina secondary. With Calvin Ridley emerging as a star in this league and Russell Gage settling into the No. 3 role, the Falcons should be okay without Jones, but they are far more dangerous with him on the field. They will also benefit if Allen, Neal and McKinley are able to return to the lineup. Atlanta needs its veterans out there on defense, and those three are important ones.