SFTB: Should Falcons look at Earl Thomas? Current draft position, starting over, trading players, Jessie Tuggle

Jerry from Hinesville, GA Hey Beek. The person that wrote about us being cursed might actually have a point. I think the team's hearts are still laying on the field at NRG Stadium after being ripped from their chests and stomped on. Maybe I'm delusional and it's ok to tell me so., but I say we clean house of all starters from that team, with the exception of Grady Jarrett. Yes, we probably will have a rough 2021, but heck, aren't we having a rough 2020 anyway? Let's trade Julio, Matt, Jake, Alex, Debo, Allen, Neal, and fire DQ and TD. This way we can load up on 2021 and 2022 draft picks, while getting a huge relief in cap space. We appreciate what these guys have done during their time in Atlanta. But contrary to belief in the clubhouse, this is actually a business, not a brotherhood. Sorry Beek, I'm just tired.

Beek: Jerry, there's a reason why you don't see a lot of trades in the NFL – standard contracts in today's salary cap era just aren't conducive to trades. Regardless, you want to trade away every good player the Falcons have – one being the best quarterback to ever wear a Falcons uniform and another who might be the best receiver in the game – thinking that the Falcons will find better players in the coming draft(s)? Never mind the salary cap implications involved, but when you throw out the word trade it must involve a partner who is willing to make a deal that works. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones aren't going anywhere. Any team trading for them would have to make room for their massive contracts. That all said, I did look up the Falcons players who are set to become unrestricted free agents (UFA), restricted free agents (RFA) or exclusive restricted free agents (ERFA) for you. According to Spotrac, there are nearly 20 players who are in the final years of their current deals: