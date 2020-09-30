Early Bird Report: Falcons preparing to face one of NFL's top young corners

The Falcons' receivers, particularly Calvin Ridley, have gotten off to a fast start to the 2020 season. Ridley has caught 21 passes for 349 yards – second in the NFL – and four touchdowns, which are tied for the most in the league through three weeks. Despite missing Atlanta's third game, Julio Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards. Russell Gage, who left the game against the Bears due to injury, has 17 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Atlanta's next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, boast the league's highest-scoring offense through three weeks. The Packers average 40 points per game and have one of the game's most dynamic quarterbacks leading the way.

The Packers have several other top-tier players on their roster, though, including cornerback Jaire Alexander. Now in his third year, Alexander is playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He's allowed just 10 completions on 16 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. When opposing quarterbacks target Alexander, they have a 72.7 passer rating. According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander is the second best cornerback in the league heading into Week 4.

"Mike Pettine has had the Green Bay Packers' coverage unit operate in a far more diverse scheme than it did in 2019," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "They are one of five teams so far this year to not run at least 25% of their coverage snaps out of one specific coverage concept. Whether playing press-man or in a zone concept, Alexander has excelled in coverage for the Packers to the tune of top-10 coverage grades in both man and zone coverage. That combines to form an 88.6 coverage grade on the year."