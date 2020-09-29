How to watch Falcons vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers

Sep 29, 2020 at 05:26 PM
The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) will look to get in the win column as they travel to Lambeau Field for a primetime matchup against the 3-0 Green Bay Packers. The Packers lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 18-16; however, the Falcons have won three of the past four matchups.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers
  • When: Monday, Oct. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
  • TV: ESPN
  • TV announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
  • National radio: Westwood One
  • National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
  • Local radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Local radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Matty Ice remains hot on Monday night: In his past 10 starts on Monday Night Football, Matt Ryan has passed for 2,958 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 103.5 passer rating. He's had a passer rating of at least 110.0 in three of his past four starts on Monday night, and the last time Ryan faced the Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football, he completed 24-of-39 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns in Week 14 of the 2014 season.

Protecting the quarterback: Both Atlanta and Green Bay's offensive lines have done well protecting the quarterback through the first three weeks of the 2020 season. The Falcons offensive line has allowed just five sacks on 129 pass attempts (3.7 percent), good for sixth in the NFL. The Packers, meanwhile, have surrendered two sacks on 106 dropbacks (1.9 percent), the second fewest in the league this season. On the flip side, the Falcons defense – led by Grady Jarrett's 2.5 sacks – have six sacks through the first three games, while the Packers defense has notched eight sacks this season.

Building on momentum in the run game: Last week, the Falcons recorded a season-high 144 net yards on the ground. Todd Gurley rushed for 80 yards on 14 attempts (5.7 avg.) and a touchdown. Brian Hill rushed for 58 yards on nine attempts (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for 22 receiving yards. It marked the first time the Falcons have had two running backs with at least 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the same game since Devonta Freeman and Terron Ward in Week 4 of the 2015 season. Additionally, Gurley's touchdown marked the 60th rushing touchdown of his career, reaching that mark in 76 career games. Only seven players reached 60 career rushing touchdowns in fewer games in NFL history: Pro Football Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (66 games), Terrell Davis (70), Emmitt Smith (71), Earl Campbell (72), Eric Dickerson (74) and Walter Payton (75), as well as Adrian Peterson (68 games).

Keeping it 100: Calvin Ridley recorded five receptions for 110 yards in Week 3, joining Julio Jones (2015) as the only players with at least 100 receiving yards in each of the team's first three games of a season in franchise history. With at least 100 receiving yards on Monday night, Ridley will become the fourth player with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his team's first four games of a season since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. The others to do it?

  • Rams WR Isaac Bruce – 2004
  • Patriots WR Randy Moss – 2007
  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen – 2018
Gage-ing the first-down marker: This season, Matt Ryan has connected with Russell Gage eight times for 81 yards on third down, seven of which have resulted in first downs. Gage is tied with Chargers WR Keenan Allen (eight) and Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (eight) for the most receptions on third down in the NFL this season and is tied with Allen (seven) for the most first-down receptions on third down in the NFL in 2020. If he's available on Monday night, look for Gage to continue helping the Falcons offense move the chains on crucial third downs.

