How to watch Falcons vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Gage-ing the first-down marker: This season, Matt Ryan has connected with Russell Gage eight times for 81 yards on third down, seven of which have resulted in first downs. Gage is tied with Chargers WR Keenan Allen (eight) and Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (eight) for the most receptions on third down in the NFL this season and is tied with Allen (seven) for the most first-down receptions on third down in the NFL in 2020. If he's available on Monday night, look for Gage to continue helping the Falcons offense move the chains on crucial third downs.