Podcast: Falcons' fourth-quarter issues, how to beat Packers

For the second time in as many weeks, the Atlanta Falcons squandered a commanding lead only to lose in the final minutes.

The Falcons (0-3) were in control of Sunday's game until a 20-point fourth quarter helped the Chicago Bears come back and win, 30-26. A week earlier, the Falcons jumped out to a 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys but ended up losing, 40-39. The Cowboys scored 30 points in the second half.

In this week's episode of Falcons Audible podcast presented by AT&T, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and D.J. Shockley discuss and provide their answers for the Falcons fourth-quarter troubles, and what it will take to get back on track in Green Bay next Monday night.

Here are some of the timestamps of highlights from the podcast:

2:25: The Falcons fourth quarter the past two weeks has been ___. Archer and Shockley fill in the blank as they provide insight on the Falcons fourth quarter issues the past two weeks.

5:30: "Mr. Winner Pants" DJ Shockley digs deep into the memory banks to tell a story about being on a team that got off to a slow start and what it took to turn it around.

7:23: "Enough is enough". Derek Rackley recalls how the players on the 2002 Falcons team dug deep and turned their season around.

11:04: Dave Archer recalls how he came to realize as a player that he had to make the transition from college to the NFL, and needing to "find that dog" at this level. And how that will help the Falcons now.

13:51: Finding the answers - The guys talk about what the Falcons need to do to turn this season around.

18:19: Packers-Saints: Rack, Arch and Shock give their takes on the Packers win at New Orleans, and what it means for the Saints.

21:21: "They've become a little too predictable", Arch diagnoses the Saints issues with Michael Thomas out of the lineup.

22:47: Are the Buccaneers for real? The crew gives their thoughts on what they saw in the Buccaneers win in Denver.

26:10: In order for the Falcons to get a victory Monday, they need to __. The guys fill in the blank one last time.

About Falcons Audible

Falcons Audible presented by AT&T is a weekly podcast produced on Tuesdays. Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.