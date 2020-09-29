Podcast: Falcons' fourth-quarter issues, how to beat Packers

Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and D.J. Shockley discuss the Falcons' fourth-quarter troubles, and what it will take to get back on track in Green Bay

Sep 29, 2020 at 07:45 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

For the second time in as many weeks, the Atlanta Falcons squandered a commanding lead only to lose in the final minutes.

The Falcons (0-3) were in control of Sunday's game until a 20-point fourth quarter helped the Chicago Bears come back and win, 30-26. A week earlier, the Falcons jumped out to a 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys but ended up losing, 40-39. The Cowboys scored 30 points in the second half.

In this week's episode of Falcons Audible podcast presented by AT&T, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and D.J. Shockley discuss and provide their answers for the Falcons fourth-quarter troubles, and what it will take to get back on track in Green Bay next Monday night.

Here are some of the timestamps of highlights from the podcast:

2:25: The Falcons fourth quarter the past two weeks has been ___. Archer and Shockley fill in the blank as they provide insight on the Falcons fourth quarter issues the past two weeks.

5:30: "Mr. Winner Pants" DJ Shockley digs deep into the memory banks to tell a story about being on a team that got off to a slow start and what it took to turn it around.

7:23: "Enough is enough". Derek Rackley recalls how the players on the 2002 Falcons team dug deep and turned their season around.

11:04: Dave Archer recalls how he came to realize as a player that he had to make the transition from college to the NFL, and needing to "find that dog" at this level. And how that will help the Falcons now.

13:51: Finding the answers - The guys talk about what the Falcons need to do to turn this season around.

18:19: Packers-Saints: Rack, Arch and Shock give their takes on the Packers win at New Orleans, and what it means for the Saints.

21:21: "They've become a little too predictable", Arch diagnoses the Saints issues with Michael Thomas out of the lineup.

22:47: Are the Buccaneers for real? The crew gives their thoughts on what they saw in the Buccaneers win in Denver.

26:10: In order for the Falcons to get a victory Monday, they need to __. The guys fill in the blank one last time.

About Falcons Audible

Falcons Audible presented by AT&T is a weekly podcast produced on Tuesdays. Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

More than a breakdown of the past game, Derek, Dave and DJ will share stories, provide their takes on the biggest storylines, and talk about the mean for the weeks ahead. Each episode will last 25-30 minutes.

Game Photos | Bears at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears with top photos from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3.

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8800_16x9web
1 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6832_16x9web
2 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4799_16x9web
3 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8526_16x9web
4 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8169_16x9web
5 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8406_16x9web
6 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8795_16x9web
7 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8748_16x9web
8 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8939_16x9web
9 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9025_16x9web
10 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6767_16x9web
11 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9009_16x9web
12 / 69
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9031_16x9web
13 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6791_16x9web
14 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9010_16x9web
15 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8985_16x9web
16 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8876_16x9web
17 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8817_16x9web
18 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8852_16x9web
19 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8968_16x9web
20 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8573_16x9web
21 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6824_16x9web
22 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8725_16x9web
23 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8964_16x9web
24 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8792_16x9web
25 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9071_16x9web
26 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9096_16x9web
27 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9103_16x9web
28 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9089_16x9web
29 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9130_16x9web
30 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4320_16x9web
31 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4115_16x9web
32 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4368_16x9web
33 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4281_16x9web
34 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4077_16x9web
35 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4260_16x9web
36 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4396_16x9web
37 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4448_16x9web
38 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4377_16x9web
39 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4558_16x9web
40 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4883_16x9web
41 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5237_16x9web
42 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5483_16x9web
43 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5457_16x9web
44 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5488_16x9web
45 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5461_16x9web
46 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5509_16x9web
47 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5724_16x9web
48 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5777_16x9web
49 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5799_16x9web
50 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5780_16x9web
51 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5820_16x9web
52 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5913_16x9web
53 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5919_16x9web
54 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9193_16x9web
55 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5923_16x9web
56 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9313_16x9web
57 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5983_16x9web
58 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9458_16x9web
59 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9353_16x9web
60 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9463_16x9web
61 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9510_16x9web
62 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9553_16x9web
63 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9767_16x9web
64 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9414_16x9web
65 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9596_16x9web
66 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9957_16x9web
67 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9720_16x9web
68 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF2_4031_16x9web
69 / 69

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers
news

Dan Quinn hopes to have several Falcons starters back for Packers game

Speaking with 92.9 The Game, Quinn expressed optimism with the health progress of Grady Jarrett, Kendall Sheffield and Foye Oluokun 
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Packers with a change at cornerback
news

Falcons place Darqueze Dennard on IR

In addition to placing Dennard on IR, the Falcons signed Austin Edwards to the practice squad and released DJ White and Deone Bucannon
news

Falcons next opponent: Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones have Packers rolling

Get to know more about the Falcons next opponent, the undefeated Green Bay Packers 
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons offense remained focused on scoring in fourth quarter vs. Bears

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Beating Packers would get Falcons season on track

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

For second week in a row the Saints tumble, while the Buccaneers and Panthers move up
news

Falcons add Jordan Miller to active roster, send three to practice squad

Cornerback Jordan Miller will join Atlanta's 53-man roster after serving a three-game suspension to start the season
news

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Packers

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears
news

Report: Younghoe Koo expected to miss time with injury

Koo made two of his three field goal attempts in the Falcons' Week 3 loss to Chicago

Top News

Podcast: Falcons' fourth-quarter issues, how to beat Packers

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

Dan Quinn hopes to have several Falcons starters back for Packers game

Advertising