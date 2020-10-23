Early Bird Report: Falcons preparing to face a red-hot D'Andre Swift

Falcons have been nearly perfect on fourth down lately

The Falcons have been on a fourth-down tear of late. After an 0-for-4 start to the season on fourth down, Atlanta has converted 8-of-10 fourth-down attempts in its previous five games.

Just as Atlanta's failure to pick up a fourth down in its season opener wasn't indicative of what the team's performance on that down would become, its recent success isn't guaranteed to continue. A fact that offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter knows well.

"You gotta let it play out," Koetter said. "When you go for 3-for-3, it looks good, and when you go 0-for-3 in a game, it doesn't look good. That's going to average out over the course of the year."

Jason Butt took a deeper look at Atlanta's fourth downs of late in a piece for The Atlanta Journal-Constituion, explaining why they were particularly effective in the Falcons' first win of the season against the Vikings.

NFL power rankings after Week 6

Atlanta's performance in Week 6 was certainly refreshing and the type of game this team was always capable of putting together. But does it signal a true change for the Falcons' season?

Only time will provide the answer to that question, but Atlanta played up to its potential while earning its first win of the year. The Falcons are no longer among the winless teams in the NFL, and The Ringer's Danny Kelly believes, at the very least, they will be a tough out for the remaining opponents on the schedule.