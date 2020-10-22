Beek's Bits: Is Falcons defense for real? Julio and the 125 Club, prediction vs. Lions, NFC South picks

What do the Falcons have to do to win?

There's a number of different recipes on how to win games in the NFL, but playing stingy defense, running the football and winning the turnover battle is my favorite one. Put another way, if a team can check all three of those boxes, I really like their chances of winning.

Notice I didn't mention putting up passing stats, right? OK, just making sure.

With that in mind, here are my three keys to the game for the Falcons.

1. Stay aggressive but disciplined on defense. The Falcons went out and stole three extra possessions against the Vikings last and, as noted above, they cashed them in for 17 points. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the better quarterbacks in this league, but he's thrown four interceptions so far this season – one in each one of the Lions' losses, too.

They say turnovers come in bunches, and let's hope so for the Falcons sake. Gaining an extra possession means more scoring opportunities – and they'll need those against a Lions team that likes to run the football and chew up game clock.

2. Stay committed to the run. It feels like I write this every week, and I'll continue to. And after watching the Vikings game, hopefully you saw why. In the first half of that game, the Falcons dominated the time of possession 20:29 to 9:31, and a big reason why was because they were committed to the run and burned up a lot of the game clock. By game's end, the Falcons had run it 37 times for 99 yards and Atlanta had more than doubled the Vikings in time of possession, 40:07 to 19:53.

If the Falcons can make the Lions respect the run, it'll open up opportunities in the passing game. And I think the Falcons are going to have some big opportunities to expose this Lions secondary downfield if they're patient.

3. Stop the run. I mentioned above that the Falcons held the Vikings to 32 net rushing yards. The Lions are going to try and establish the run with Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift (see section above), especially with a couple of their receivers banged up.