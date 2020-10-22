Behind Enemy Lines: Lions are in trouble if Matt Ryan gets going again

What do the Lions need to do to win on Sunday and what do the Falcons need to do?

Twentyman: The Lions need to stop Todd Gurley and the Falcons run game and make Atlanta's offense one dimensional. They did a good job of that in Jacksonville last week and it allowed their defense to get into some good down-and-distance situations that gave the front seven opportunities to pin their ears back and really get after Gardner Minshew. Detroit had a season-high 22 pressures and 16 hurries, per Pro Football Focus statistics, last week in Jacksonville and it was really the difference in the game. I'd say it's really the same for the Falcons, too. Detroit's at its best offensively, and I'm guessing Atlanta is too, when they can be balanced on offense and use play-action as a real weapon in the passing game. These are two quarterbacks that can sling the rock and have some really good weapons on the outside that can make plays deep in the passing game off play action. If either defense has to deal with a consistent and effective run game on top of that, it just makes the entire operation hard to defend. Whoever stops the others run game more effectively is key this week. Also, the turnover battle will be huge. Detroit's been pretty good on that front at plus-two in turnover differential. That's top half of the league. Atlanta's been even a little better at plus-three. Who can force those momentum changing plays more?