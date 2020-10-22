Julio Jones explains how he got into owning a car dealership, getting Hayden Hurst more involved 

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones talks about his off-the-field business ventures and getting Hayden Hurst more involved

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Julio Jones' full-time job is to catch passes from Matt Ryan and score touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. When the All-Pro wide receiver isn't doing that, he's still a busy man.

Jones, 31, bought Kia and Mazda auto dealerships in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in January of 2018.

When asked how the dealerships are doing, Jones explained why he was interested in buying car dealerships.

"It's great. Having a plan after football, I have a lot of ventures outside of my car dealership," Jones said.  I love cars, I love learning about them. They get us from A to B. Your friends, family, everyone is going to have a car. You're always going to have car trouble; you're going to need service done to your car."

Jones like many professional athletes realizes at some point his career will end. Knowing that, Jones wants to ensure he's set up for the rest of his life with other business ventures. Jones craves knowledge and being involved in other businesses allows him to keep learning.

"For me, I'm always willing to learn and I want to learn more," Jones said. "Everything is pretty much free at the end of the day as far as knowledge. Why not take advantage of those relationships and opportunities you have in front of you to educate yourself on it?"

Getting Hayden Hurst more involved

Jones' play in Week 6 ignited the Falcons' offense to a win. As Jones and the rest of Atlanta's offense looks to build off their 40-point performance, getting their starting tight end more involved will be something they try to do.

Hurst has 19 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns so far in his first season with the Falcons.

As opposing defensive coordinators put their game plans together to try and limit Jones' production, that gives other players opportunities to step up.

Jones believes Hurst can be that guy moving forward.

"We have to get Hayden going a little more," Jones said. "He can definitely spread the field a lot for us. He's definitely a mismatch for safeties and linebackers just by his size and speed. Very versatile, great hands. He can do it all. At the end of the day, he's going to be a great tight end for us."

Brian Hill in action | Falcons at Work

Running back Brian Hill and the Atlanta Falcons are back at work preparing for the Detroit Lions. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 43

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 43

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 puts his gloves on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 puts his gloves on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 brings in the huddle during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 brings in the huddle during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 brings in the huddle during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 brings in the huddle during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line runs together during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 43

The offensive line runs together during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 43

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 works with coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 works with coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Justin McCray #65 works with offensive guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Justin McCray #65 works with offensive guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 works with coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 works with coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Justin McCray #65 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Justin McCray #65 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Wide receivers look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 43

Wide receivers look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt Jr. and Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris work with the defensive backs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 43

Coach Joe Whitt Jr. and Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris work with the defensive backs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 43

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The defensive backs listen to coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 43

The defensive backs listen to coach Joe Whitt Jr. during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 runs with coach Jeff Ulbrich during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 runs with coach Jeff Ulbrich during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 43

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

