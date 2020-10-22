Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

Julio Jones returned to practice on Thursday for the Atlanta Falcons, their second day of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

His return is notable, but not surprising after his dominant performance against the Vikings in Week 6. The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses with Brandon Powell showing improvement and a number of starters logging limited practice sessions. Defensive end Takk McKinley is still missing practice, so his status appears to still be in question for Sunday.