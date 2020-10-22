Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:49 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201022_Practice_KD2_8991

Julio Jones returned to practice on Thursday for the Atlanta Falcons, their second day of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

His return is notable, but not surprising after his dominant performance against the Vikings in Week 6. The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses with Brandon Powell showing improvement and a number of starters logging limited practice sessions. Defensive end Takk McKinley is still missing practice, so his status appears to still be in question for Sunday.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Full participation Full participation
WR Brandon Powell Elbow Limited participation Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Elbow Limited participation Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Limited participation Limited participation
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Limited participation Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Ankle/Rest Limited participation Did not participate
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

What it means

With no major setbacks and Julio Jones returning to practice, the Falcons appear to be in good shape heading into their final day of on-field preparation ahead of the weekend.

