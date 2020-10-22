Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

Julio Jones returned to practice on Thursday for the Atlanta Falcons, their second day of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
His return is notable, but not surprising after his dominant performance against the Vikings in Week 6. The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses with Brandon Powell showing improvement and a number of starters logging limited practice sessions. Defensive end Takk McKinley is still missing practice, so his status appears to still be in question for Sunday.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|WR Brandon Powell
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle/Rest
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Rest
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
With no major setbacks and Julio Jones returning to practice, the Falcons appear to be in good shape heading into their final day of on-field preparation ahead of the weekend.