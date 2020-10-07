Early Bird Report: Falcons focused on fixing pass coverage

Julio Jones re-injures hamstring vs. Packers

As Scott notes, Julio Jones did not play during the second half of Atlanta's game against Green Bay. After entering the matchup with an ailing hamstring, Jones was officially ruled out for the second half due to the hamstring injury. With his first catch of the night, Jones became team's all-time leader in receptions, but he wasn't able to make the type of impact he often does.

Following the game, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it was too soon to make any proclamations about the receiver's status for the next game.

"I think like all things, we'll see how he responds this week and if he's able to go against Carolina or not," Quinn said. "I know it's a short week but too early for us to tell if he'll be available at Carolina on Sunday or not."

Atlanta was able to make a handful of plays throughout the game to keep things relatively close until the fourth quarter, but the Falcons never truly got within striking distance of taking the lead late. Part of the reason for that, as Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin write for CBSSports.com, is a late turning point at the end of the first half.