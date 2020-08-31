Early Bird Report: Comparing Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson on 'Madden'

Hayden Hurst could thrive with Falcons

Throughout training camp, Hayden Hurst looked like a force in the red zone, displaying great hands and a solid connection with Matt Ryan. But Atlanta's new tight end has the type of athleticism to become a threat all over the field, and he has put in the work this offseason to make the most of his opportunity as a starter with the Falcons. It may take some time for Hurst to fully become the player he will be in Atlanta, but ESPN's Vaughn McClure detailed in a recent piece why people are so high on the former first-round pick.

"We're still learning Hayden," Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter told McClure. "We've got to remember that Hayden is coming from a running team, where the tight end wasn't really featured in their offense, to now coming to a place where we do use the tight end a lot. I would say that I'm still learning him. I think Matt is even still learning him. And Hayden is definitely still learning what we want from him.

"It's a little too early for me to say anything about [comparisons]. I'm really fired up about the way Hayden works at it, how hard he pushes himself, and how you can really see his drive to be great. He's a perfectionist."

Ranking every NFL division before 2020 season

The addition of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay has made the NFC South one of the most intriguing and potentially competitive divisions for the 2020 season. As recently as 2017 the division had three teams make the playoffs, and there's a chance for that to happen this year as well if the Falcons can put everything together. When looking at the NFL landscape, Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey ranked the NFC South as the leagues second-toughest division.

"The Atlanta Falcons are a bit of a wild card," Linsey writes. "They underperformed expectations this past season as the defense and the offensive line struggled to stop much of anyone. Matt Ryan found himself near the top of the list of quarterbacks most affected by pressure, and the offense wasn't quite the top-five group we have come to expect. They do still have an impressive trio of Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley heading into next season, though. Their 2020 season will hinge on whether the offensive line can find some stability and whether the young secondary can hold up better than they did a year ago."