Takeaways: Best moments from the Falcons' final scrimmage

Matt Schaub can still sling it

On his first drive of the second half, Schaub showed exactly why he's still good enough to serve as Matt Ryan's primary backup. After faking a handoff, Schaub sidestepped a rusher and uncorked a perfect deep ball to rookie Juwan Green for a 74-yard touchdown. Green had a couple of steps on his defender and Schaub's pass hit him right in stride.

The defense never caught up and Green took it the distance. Schaub proved last season that he is still up to the task of playing quarterback in the NFL when he threw for 460 yards in his lone start against the Seahawks, but he gave the coaching staff a reminder on Friday.

More camp observations

LaRoy Reynolds has been effective as a blitzer throughout camp and that continued on Friday. He came through the line unobstructed and had a clear shot at Matt Schaub just as he was preparing to throw the ball. Luckily for Schaub, this was only a scrimmage.

Near the end of the first half, the first- and second-team defenses showed up. A sack by Deone Bucannon on a blitz and a batted ball at the line of scrimmage got the second-team defense off the field. On the final drive for the starters of the first half, the defense forced a three-and-out with nice plays by Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley and Isaiah Oliver.

It was a good practice for Luke Stocker, who had a couple of catches that went for big gains and was a reliable blocker in the run game. Hayden Hurst also made a nice catch on a deep seam route while matched up against Keanu Neal.

Calvin Ridley set up Gurley's touchdown run with a really nice catch down the right sideline on a deep ball. He set up Kendall Sheffield with a fake run block before sidestepping him and taking off down the sideline.