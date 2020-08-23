Takeaways: The Julio Jones edition

The fifth practice of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp took place on Sunday, and all five practices have one thing in common: Julio Jones looks great.

That's no secret to Falcons fans or football fans across the country; Jones is considered among the very best receivers in the NFL, but he's entering his 10th season and eventually he will begin to look human. That won't be in 2020, however.

Jones looks as locked in as ever, running sharp routes and snaring everything within reach, despite facing some intense competition from rookie A.J. Terrell. As often is the case with veteran NFL players, Jones isn't getting a high number of reps in training camp, but nearly every single one is flawless. He already appears to be in midseason form, which is especially impressive given the lack of a normal offseason.

The connection between Matt Ryan and Jones will be, as it is every season, crucial for the Falcons' chances in 2020 and they have been very much locked in throughout camp. At this point in their relationship, the former MVP and his All-Pro receiver have the basics down pat and can afford to spend time working on new ways to get open, something they spent a portion of on training camp practice doing.

"He is the most humble, hard-working superstar there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for," Ryan said. "I've been incredibly fortunate to play with him for 10 years. … He and I are on a level of nobody that I've ever played with, and I've been fortunate to play with some great receivers like Roddy White, great tight ends like Tony Gonzalez, but I never had the opportunity to play 10 years with any of them. He's unbelievable, he's a great teammate and he's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league."