Takeaways: Social justice on Falcons' minds as camp nears end

Offense has the sharp practice it needed

Much of training camp has been defined by the Falcons defense. The defense continued to play well on Thursday, but the offense rose to its potential and challenged them in each drill.

That began during a scramble drill period, during which Matt Ryan looked especially focused. He found Hayden Hurst in the back of the end zone, and the new tight end made an excellent one-handed catch for the first of his two touchdowns in the drill. A couple plays later, Ryan hit Julio Jones, who made a leaping catch at the back of the end zone. Calvin Ridley also made a remarkable touchdown catch near the back-left pylon, tapping both feet down before his momentum carried him out of bounds.

The defense made a few nice plays as well during the period. In one of the best moments, Keanu Neal jumped in front of a route and intercepted a pass, managing to keep both feet in bounds. Kendall Sheffield also broke up a pass intended for Christian Blake, and there were several coverage sacks where the quarterback couldn't find anyone open.

Todd Gurley showing his worth

Based on Thursday's practice, the Falcons' decision to sign Gurley could make them look extremely smart. He was fluid running the ball, making several cuts with ease and even breaking out a spin move before bouncing the ball back outside and hitting a crease. On one of his first carries of the day, he gained the edge and showed off some speed down the sideline. Gurley also caught a few screen passes, and he could prove very effective in that aspect of the offense.

Gurley wasn't the only running back to impress, however. Brian Hill continues to put together a very good camp. He is running with conviction, hitting the hole without hesitation and reaching his next gear rather quickly. Ito Smith hasn't had as many breakaway runs as Hill or Gurley, but he does his best work in close spaces where his vision and agility can shine. Newly signed running back Craig Reynolds also had a few notable runs on Thursday, although they came against third- and fourth-string groups.

Offensive line gelling well

Quinn said Wednesday he was hoping to see the strides players like Matt Hennessy made during the final days of camp after the team finished installing the playbook, and he must have liked what he saw from the offensive line Thursday. The starting group gave Matt Ryan plenty of time to move around the pocket and opened up more than a few holes for the running backs.

Second-year guard Chris Lindstrom, who has received a lot of praise in camp, pancaked one defender while pass blocking. Atlanta needs its offensive line to play well in 2020, which makes the unit's performance in practice all the more noteworthy.

More camp observations

Younghoe Koo was a perfect 5-for-5 on his field goal attempts for the second day in a row. He hit three from 37 yards out, one from 40 yards away and a final one from 43 yards away. He did miss one kick during a simulated last-second drill where the field goal unit had to rush onto the field and get a kick off with the clock ticking down.

Hayden Hurst looked like an absolute red-zone monster Thursday. He had three touchdown catches down near the goal line, and he also made a number of other tough catches over the middle of the field. He and Matt Ryan look to be on the same page so far.

The Falcons added Brandon Powell to the list of players who worked off to the side during practice, which also included Olamide Zaccheaus, Qadree Ollison and Marlon Davidson. Kurt Benkert returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session.