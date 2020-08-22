Takeaways: Takk McKinley explains how 'wake-up call' is motivating him

With a lighter frame, McKinley believes he will be able to tap into his speed this fall. He's demonstrated a lot of power as a rusher in previous years, but this would be a new element to his game that should make him a more versatile player. McKinley also hopes that playing at a lower weight will help him prevent future shoulder injuries, something that has plagued him throughout his career, and he said he's taken greater care with his rehabilitation of his shoulder this offseason.

The physical and seemingly emotional changes McKinley has gone through are impressive, but they won't mean much if they don't lead to production on the field, something he's well aware of. Still, this is the most determined and focused version of McKinley we've ever seen.