Takeaways: Takk McKinley explains how 'wake-up call' is motivating him

Takk McKinley seems more focused than ever before, and he has a new perspective entering the 2020 season

Aug 22, 2020 at 02:30 PM
The Falcons returned to the field for their fourth practice of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, but the biggest takeaway didn't occur until well after the final whistle sounded.

For the first time after Atlanta declined to pick up his fifth-year option, defensive end Takk McKinley addressed the media. He was open and forthright, giving thoughtful answers to nearly every question, and it's clear McKinley has a new perspective on the game and his career after the Falcons opted not to take the fifth-year option on their first-round pass rusher.

"It was a wake-up call," McKinley said. "It was more motivation, it made me hungry. I'm not saying I wasn't hungry in the past, but I've just got to go prove it."

McKinley dedicated himself to becoming the best version of himself this offseason, working out Monday through Saturday with his trainers and making big changes to his diet. Those efforts appear to have paid off and McKinley showed up to camp noticeably leaner and well-defined than in years past. He declared Saturday that he now weighs 248 pounds after playing around 270 pounds last season.

With a lighter frame, McKinley believes he will be able to tap into his speed this fall. He's demonstrated a lot of power as a rusher in previous years, but this would be a new element to his game that should make him a more versatile player. McKinley also hopes that playing at a lower weight will help him prevent future shoulder injuries, something that has plagued him throughout his career, and he said he's taken greater care with his rehabilitation of his shoulder this offseason.

The physical and seemingly emotional changes McKinley has gone through are impressive, but they won't mean much if they don't lead to production on the field, something he's well aware of. Still, this is the most determined and focused version of McKinley we've ever seen.

"You don't realize time flies," McKinley said. "I'm going into my fourth season, I feel like yesterday I just got drafted. Sometimes, being a pro, you kind of forget like 'damn, OK.' You feel like you've got time, but once I realized they declined my fifth-year option it's like, 'Man, if I want to be in this league, I've got to do something better.'"

The offense strikes back

The first three-day block of camp for the Falcons was defined by a defense that looks more like the group that helped the team finish the year on a 6-2 run. On Saturday, however, the offense flipped the script.

It was one of the sharpest days of camp for Matt Ryan, who looked both patient and decisive in the pocket. He connected on multiple great throws to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, connections that will largely determine Atlanta's success in 2020. Ryan also made a nice throw down the seam to Hayden Hurst, who made a leaping catch in double coverage during an 11-on-11 period.

During a drill meant to simulate the closing seconds of a half, Ryan and the offense started near midfield with only one timeout at their disposal. He began the drive with a throw to Jones over the middle before hitting Ridley on back-to-back passes to move the Falcons down inside of the red zone with plenty of time left to use their timeout and bring out the field goal unit.

Todd Gurley, Alex Mack and Marlon Davidson sit out

Three notable players did not participate in Saturday's practice. Dan Quinn explained prior to the team taking the field that Gurley and Mack would get the day off for scheduled rest while Davidson is dealing with a minor knee strain.

Quinn did not indicate that Davidson's injury was anything serious, but it's something to continue monitoring as training camp rolls along. Although he wasn't suited up, the rookie defensive tackle was still out on the field watching and learning. Davidson often would speak with Grady Jarrett after drills, and that's a relationship he values greatly.

Matt Hennessy still working with starters

After getting first-team reps during Atlanta's scrimmage on Thursday, Hennessy continued to work with the starters on Saturday. The rookie left guard showed off his athleticism during one screen play, running some 15 yards downfield to make a block on the second level. He also made a nice adjustment to pick up a blitz from Ricardo Allen during a full-team drill.

The Falcons haven't been shy about starting rookies early on in their careers, and Hennessy is clearly being given the opportunity to show what he can do with the starting offensive line. No word has yet come on any final decision with the left guard competition, however.

  • One of the benefactors of Davidson missing some time has been John Cominsky. The second-year defensive lineman has received a ton of reps in practice and has looked good out there.
  • The Falcons seem to really be working on their play-action pass game, something Quinn has said repeatedly this offseason he wants to get more closely aligned with the run game.
  • Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker showed off his pass-rushing chops, coming around the edge for what would have likely been a sack in live action.
  • Olamide Zaccheaus made a beautiful spinning, toe-tap catch at the side of the end zone on a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw from Matt Ryan during a full-team drill.
  • Kurt Benkert looked sharp throwing the football Saturday, connecting with Laquon Treadwell for a touchdown in an 11-on-11 series. Late in practice, however, he had three straight fumbles on bad exchanges with center Justin McCray. It's unclear who was responsible for the fumbles, but Benkert did keep wiping his hands on the grass, appearing to try and dry them.

There were highlights from the offense and defense during the first team scrimmage on Day 14 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 celebrates after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 celebrates after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks with president and CEO Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks with president and CEO Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, center Alex Mack #51, and center Matt Hennessy #61 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, center Alex Mack #51, and center Matt Hennessy #61 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn kneels to speak with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn kneels to speak with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense huddles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons defense huddles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43, cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43, cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive end Charles Harris #92 celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive end Charles Harris #92 celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles as he speaks with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles as he speaks with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and offensive guard John Wetzel #75 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and offensive guard John Wetzel #75 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

