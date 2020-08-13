Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Jones believes Ridley can exceed 1,000 yards this fall

Aug 13, 2020 at 04:22 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Julio Jones, arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL, doesn't just believe Calvin Ridley can reach that oft-discussed barrier of 1,000 yards, he thinks he can climb to much loftier heights.

It's been the summer of Ridley for those who are fans of the Atlanta Falcons, and a variety of people in and around the organization have discussed what could be a big season for the third-year receiver. On Thursday, however, Julio Jones had the opportunity to weigh in on his teammate.

"I think, for Calvin, he's going to exceed [1,000 yards]," Jones said. "He can do whatever he wants to do, he's that type of talent. He has that type of energy, his work ethic, everything is there. It's just timing. You're getting your opportunities, you're making the best of them throughout the game and the course of the season."

Ridley is on a mission this fall to prove he's among the elite, a descriptor long applied to Jones. As he seeks to carve his own legacy, Ridley says there's nobody better to learn from than the two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. For his part, Jones relishes the opportunity to pass along the knowledge he's gained during his nine-year NFL career.

Upon arriving in Atlanta with massive expectations, Jones had the benefit of learning from veteran receiver Roddy White, who was also considered among the top wideouts in the league at the time. Now, Jones is paying it forward. As he puts it, if Jones can help shorten Ridley's learning curve and impart lessons it took him eight years to learn, that will not only benefit his protégé but the entire team.

Early in his career, Ridley has already proved he can find the end zone with regularity, scoring 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Now, he's out to prove he can "easily" reach 1,000 yards, something he was on pace to achieve in 2019 before missing the final three games due to injury.

Related Links

Jones has no doubt that goal can be met.

"Guys are like, 'I want to get 1,000 yards; I want to get 1,000 yards,' but if you don't think about it, I'm pretty sure he can go out there and easily get 1,000 yards," Jones said.

The Falcons have been fortunate to have two top-tier receivers for the better part of the past two decades, and it looks like they now have a third player who fits that billing. White passed the torch on to Jones, and it's Ridley who now looks poised to become an elite player. Jones appears to have plenty of football left in him, and the Falcons should enjoy having a top receiver duo for the foreseeable future.

Whenever it's Ridley's time to become the team's top option, however, Jones believes the Falcons will still be in great hands.

"Calvin, he's going to be, obviously, a great receiver in this league for a long time," Jones said.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons will be monitoring reps for the trio during training camp to maintain their longevity
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons
A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 
news

A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 

A.J. Terrell's confident approach on the outside might be exactly what the Falcons need on defense this year 
Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson
news

Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Falcons now have two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups

With the Falcons returning to action, let's take a closer look at each position group and its status heading into the fall
Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list 
Head Coach, Dan Quinn
news

Dan Quinn explains Falcons' plan if he tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Quinn and the Falcons have a plan in place if he were to test positive for COVID-19 and forced to miss time
Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around
news

Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around

Dante Fowler credits learning how to be a pro as the biggest reason for why he was able to take the next step in his career
Images of the new Atlanta Falcons 2020 uniforms. (Photo by the Atlanta Falcons)
news

Breakout season for Calvin Ridley? Why history is on his side

A look at what history tells us about the likelihood a receiver makes the leap in his third NFL season
Kendall Sheffield's quiet persona not to be misunderstood 
news

Kendall Sheffield's quiet persona not to be misunderstood 

The second-year cornerback's quiet confidence in himself has him ready to fill any role the Falcons ask of him in the upcoming season
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

The Falcons are set to begin training camp later this month and there are plenty of compelling storylines to track as the season slowly creeps closer

Top News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

Advertising