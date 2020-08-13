Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

"I think, for Calvin, he's going to exceed [1,000 yards]," Jones said. "He can do whatever he wants to do, he's that type of talent. He has that type of energy, his work ethic, everything is there. It's just timing. You're getting your opportunities, you're making the best of them throughout the game and the course of the season."

Ridley is on a mission this fall to prove he's among the elite, a descriptor long applied to Jones. As he seeks to carve his own legacy, Ridley says there's nobody better to learn from than the two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. For his part, Jones relishes the opportunity to pass along the knowledge he's gained during his nine-year NFL career.

Upon arriving in Atlanta with massive expectations, Jones had the benefit of learning from veteran receiver Roddy White, who was also considered among the top wideouts in the league at the time. Now, Jones is paying it forward. As he puts it, if Jones can help shorten Ridley's learning curve and impart lessons it took him eight years to learn, that will not only benefit his protégé but the entire team.