They're two coaches, great friends and focused on unleashing the Falcons' pass rush

The mission at hand

The two coaches are finally together in Atlanta and well aware of their need to help their unit produce more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Falcons recorded 28 sacks in 2019, which were tied for the second fewest among all 32 NFL teams.

To address this, Atlanta signed free agent Dante Fowler, who had a career-high 11.5 sacks in his first full season with the Los Angeles Rams. Fowler will replace Vic Beasley, who left as a free agent, and play opposite of Takk McKinley, who has considerably reshaped his body this offseason and arrived at camp with new-found perspective and focus.

On the inside, Simpson will lead a group that has Grady Jarrett coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. Jarrett is emerging as a true star after notching a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2019 and is undoubtedly the Falcons' most consistent defensive lineman. Atlanta also bolstered its interior in the draft, selecting former Auburn pass-rusher Marlon Davidson, who has versatility and plenty of confidence.

Fittingly, Davidson also has a previous connection with both Simpson, who, himself, played at Auburn and Lupoi, who coached against him in one of college football's most competitive rivalries.

"Me and Tosh, we have this love-hate relationship because you know he went to 'Bama, and I don't bang with that," Davidson said. "I don't like Alabama at all. That's the only type of hate we have towards each other, though, is our schools. Coach Simpson, he's an Auburn guy. Me and coach Simpson, we talk every day. He's trying to teach me how to become better, what can I work to be better and just different things like that."

Cultivating relationships that mirror the one between Simpson and Lupoi will go a long way towards helping the Falcons' defensive line operate as a tight-knit unit. Simpson and Lupoi have a history off success, but they need to bring that to Atlanta this fall, and they need to do it together.

In an unprecedented offseason where coaches were unable to work with players directly on the field until midway through August, their ability to communicate the same message and have open, direct conversations with one another should have benefitted Simpson and Lupoi. They weren't having these discussions for the first time, just for the first time as co-workers.

If the Falcons are finally going to unlock the pass rush Quinn has always wanted, the type of bond between the two men tasked with accomplishing that is a good place to start.