Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

Lauletta, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Richmond standout spent one season with the Giants before being released in 2019. He was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad a month later and was waived on Aug. 17.

Dortch, 22, went undrafted in 2019 after playing collegiately at Wake Forest. He has spent time on practice squads with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Dortch was promoted to the Panthers' active roster on two different occasions.

Scott, 24, played at Vanderbilt and went undrafted in 2018. He's a big target – 6-foot-2, 203 pounds – who reportedly ran a 4.40, 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical at Vanderbilt's pro day. While at Vandy, Scott made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and four touchdowns in his four-year career. He was signed and eventually released by the Seattle Seahawks.