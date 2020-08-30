Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

The Falcons were busy on Sunday, working out five players – three of them were quarterbacks, including former Michigan standout Jake Rudock.
According to SI.com senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Falcons brought in the following players for workouts (listed in alphabetical order):
- Receiver Greg Dortch
- Quarterback Kyle Lauletta
- Quarterback Jake Rudock
- Receiver Caleb Scott
- Quarterback Kyle Sloter
Rudock, 27, who transferred from Iowa to Michigan during his collegiate career, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending time on the both the practice squad and active roster in Detroit for three seasons,
Rudock signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and spent time on their practice squad before being released in July.
RELATED CONTENT
- All of Tabeek's roster predictions 2019-2020
- Tabeek's guess at starters: Offense | Defense
- Falcons 2020 schedule | 8 things to know
- Atlanta Falcons current 2020 roster
If Sloter's name sounds familiar to some Falcons fans, it's probably because the Northern Colorado product (who transferred from Southern Mississippi), is an Atlanta native who once starred at Mount Pisgah Christian School in Johns Creek. Sloter, 26, went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time with four NFL teams – the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions – mostly on their practice squads.
Lauletta, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Richmond standout spent one season with the Giants before being released in 2019. He was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad a month later and was waived on Aug. 17.
Dortch, 22, went undrafted in 2019 after playing collegiately at Wake Forest. He has spent time on practice squads with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Dortch was promoted to the Panthers' active roster on two different occasions.
Scott, 24, played at Vanderbilt and went undrafted in 2018. He's a big target – 6-foot-2, 203 pounds – who reportedly ran a 4.40, 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical at Vanderbilt's pro day. While at Vandy, Scott made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and four touchdowns in his four-year career. He was signed and eventually released by the Seattle Seahawks.
The Falcons wrapped up training camp on Aug. 28. All NFL clubs must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 active players by 4 p.m. ET on Sept, 5. The Falcons are set to begin their regular season on Sep. 13 with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Atlanta Falcons were back in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Day 20 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.